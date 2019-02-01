Malayan tigers possibly extinct within 5 to 10 years

The Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources of Malaysia, Xavier Jayakumar, recently highlighted the dire state of the Malayan tigers.

These tigers face imminent extinction in five to ten years’ if no drastic action is taken to prevent this tragedy.

Their numbers have fallen significantly over the years, from about 3,000 in the 1950s to less than 200 in the wild now.

Mainly threatened by poaching

Poaching is the main reason for the depleting numbers.

Some tiger body parts are thought to have medicinal purposes.

Wearing exotic tiger skin and eating tiger meat is also a symbol of status and wealth.

Poachers are drawn to this lucrative Chinese market, and can be Malaysian locals or from other Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

These poachers might also have been hunting other wild animals such as Sambar deers and pangolins using indiscriminate snares, which could have unwittingly trapped the tigers.

Efforts to protect the tigers

In an effort to protect the Malayan tigers, which is also their national animal, the Malaysian government is implementing additional measures.

One of which includes prohibiting hunting of wild animals like the Barking and Sambar deers till November 30, 2021.

There will also be more patrols by 200 wildlife officers in 20 hotspots where illegal hunting is rampant.

A two-year campaign to save Malayan tigers was also launched recently with the wife of Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, as the patron.

The Malaysian government is not considering extreme measures like shooting down wildlife poachers when spotted.

Top photo collage from photos by MYCAT and WWF-Malaysia Lau Ching Fong