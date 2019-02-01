fbpx

Back
﻿

Malayan tigers possibly extinct within 5 to 10 years

Due to poaching.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 21, 09:19 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources of Malaysia, Xavier Jayakumar, recently highlighted the dire state of the Malayan tigers.

These tigers face imminent extinction in five to ten years’ if no drastic action is taken to prevent this tragedy. 

Their numbers have fallen significantly over the years, from about 3,000 in the 1950s to less than 200 in the wild now.

Mainly threatened by poaching

Poaching is the main reason for the depleting numbers.

Some tiger body parts are thought to have medicinal purposes.

Wearing exotic tiger skin and eating tiger meat is also a symbol of status and wealth.

Poachers are drawn to this lucrative Chinese market, and can be Malaysian locals or from other Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

These poachers might also have been hunting other wild animals such as Sambar deers and pangolins using indiscriminate snares, which could have unwittingly trapped the tigers.

Efforts to protect the tigers

In an effort to protect the Malayan tigers, which is also their national animal, the Malaysian government is implementing additional measures.

One of which includes prohibiting hunting of wild animals like the Barking and Sambar deers till November 30, 2021.

There will also be more patrols by 200 wildlife officers in 20 hotspots where illegal hunting is rampant.

A two-year campaign to save Malayan tigers was also launched recently with the wife of Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, as the patron.

The Malaysian government is not considering extreme measures like shooting down wildlife poachers when spotted.

Top photo collage from photos by MYCAT and WWF-Malaysia Lau Ching Fong

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

The Philippines seeking S'pore's advice on solving severe water shortage

The worst water shortage in a while.

March 21, 02:40 am

Smoke coming out of MRT train at Buona Vista on March 20, 2019 due to air-con refrigerant leak: SMRT

The train was also withdrawn for further checks.

March 21, 12:40 am

PMD rider who got hit in Pasir Ris broke 2 toes, cracked shoulder blade, got 8 weeks' MC & S$3,000 medical bill

Could have been worse.

March 21, 12:19 am

Apple announces new generation of AirPods with wireless charging case at S$299

More talk time.

March 20, 09:10 pm

Australia cuts immigration by 15%

The timing is a bit awkward, no?

March 20, 09:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close