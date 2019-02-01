Mahathir admits he does not have much time left

It is a challenge to work with inexperienced ministers, Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has admitted, according to Malaysian media The Star.

Mahathir said:

“We have inexperienced people in the government now. I think anyone who is inexperienced will have experienced the same problems that they (new ministers) have”.

Despite acknowledging that an inexperienced Cabinet “was a major problem”, Mahathir has dismissed replacing such ministers as he did not see how it would help.

Inexperienced ministers need experience and a change in attitude

Elaborating on why replacement was not the way to go, Mahathir added that he had to try and work with the ministers so that they would acquire the needed experience, The Star reported.

He added that opposition politicians who became the government had to achieve a difficult change in attitude, due to the change in position from that of a critic to the criticised.

“Well, new people, of course, will have problems but I think for opposition politicians to become the government, the change in their attitudes is very difficult to achieve as they feel they must criticise, because that is the opposition’s job. But now they find they are being criticised and they have to take it. They have to accept it.”

Mahathir further acknowledged that the public would think that the ministers were new and incompetent.

“But, of course, people have this impression that they are no good, that they are new.”

But he added that some of the inexperienced ministers he had worked with had since done quite well, according to The Malay Mail.

“I have to try and, well, work with them so that they acquire experience, and believe me, some of them have done quite well.”

Government often slammed for performance of inexperienced ministers

The Malay Mail further reported that thus far, the 10-month-old Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration had been largely slammed for missing pledges in its election manifesto and making U-turns.

Additionally, the largely inexperienced Cabinet either made baffling decisions or underperformed.

The Malay Mail noted that the government had still delivered in some respects, such as abolishing the Goods and Services Tax, fighting corruption at all levels of governance, and initiating lawsuits on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad(1MDB) saga, among others.

Mahathir is in a race against time due to his mortality

The Star further reported that Mahathir’s remarks had been given at a wider interview with Focus Malaysia, a weekly Malaysian publication focused on business.

Mahathir had stated that he was in a race against time to right the wrongs of the previous administration and implement the key reforms of Pakatan Harapan, as he did not have long to live, both The Malay Mail and The Star reported.

“But I realise that I am very old, and very soon I will weaken and I will die. So, I am always in a hurry. Other people seem to take things easy, but I am in a hurry because I realise I don’t have much time to do the things that I feel need to be done in this country.”

Mahathir added while he would do his best as prime minister, he would leave when asked to do so, even though a specific date had not been set.

“I will try to do my best as long as I am still the Prime Minister. If I am asked to leave, I’ll leave because no specific date was given.”

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad Facebook