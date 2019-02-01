Free-flow abalone and champagne on board luxury cruise ship for you to feel like a millionaire businessman

If you’ve always wondered what it’s like to live like royalty at sea, you can now experience it first hand.

Well, for a few days at least.

And by royalty we mean fine dining-esque food and drinks, 24-hour butler service, priority everything, and basically just the cruise life of the rich and famous.

All you have to do is to get a ticket on “The Palace”.

To provide you with an overview of The Palace, it is an “Asian Luxury ship within a Mega ship”, with nearly 10,000m² of specialty restaurants, spa facilities, swimming pool, and more.

Intrigued? Let’s get to the details.

Check in like royalty

The royal experience starts even before embarkation.

Instead of standing in line to get on board, you can relax in the VIP lounge at the terminal. Your butler will then assist in your priority check-in.

Yes, the 24-hour butler service starts here, but don’t worry, it doesn’t end here.

Live like royalty

If you want to go high-key royalty, choose the Palace Villa.

Each villa comes with a whirlpool spa, sauna, private sundeck, and get this — A grand piano.

A grand piano which you can play, or get a professional pianist to play, if you want.

But of course, the luxurious living extends to all the rooms at The Palace.

You can expect to sleep and bathe like a king with high-quality bed linens, duvets, and towels from Frette, and bath products from Etro.

And because royal people shouldn’t have to worry about paying for extra things, all rooms also come with a complimentary minibar.

This means there’s no need for you to take items from the minibar secretly, then go out to 7-Eleven to replace them after.

If you’re in the mood for a relaxing spa session, you can also get your butler to arrange one for you.

Eat and drink like royalty

Fine dining is usually reserved for special occasions, but on The Palace, you’ll be able to indulge in fine dining 24/7.

This includes an extensive range of Asian and Western food, with things like abalone and bird’s nest desserts on the menu.

There’s even a seafood buffet, and an al fresco seafood BBQ dinner on one selected night (if the weather permits).

On days you feel like chilling in your room, you can get your butler to deliver the gourmet food and drinks to you.

Mingle with other royal people

In between spa treatments and musicals / shows, you can also participate in the enrichment program on board — “The Connoisseurs Circle”.

The program features a collection of inspiring talks and events, such as jewellery appreciation, Whisky tasting, and fitness classes.

To ensure you look 100% at the events, just get your butler to press your shirts and shine your shoes for you.

And since the cruise provides complimentary Wi-Fi, you can exchange contacts with your newfound friends easily.

If you’re wondering how to keep your little ones engaged while you mingle, there’s a dedicated programme for children from the ages of two to 12.

Seriously, the only thing you’ll have to worry about on board is sorting out dates for the next vacation on The Palace.

Sold? Prices for The Palace start from S$890, and vary according to the dates and departure port.

Find out more here, and book your trip here.

