Opposition politician Lim Tean supports planned Hyflux protest, urges S’poreans to attend

On Saturday, Mar. 30, a protest will be held at Hong Lim Park by some of Hyflux’s retail investors against its proposed restructuring plans.

And it appears that the protest has begun to draw support from some quarters.

Lim Tean throws support behind the protest

On Tuesday, Mar. 26, founder of new opposition party People’s Voice Lim Tean has expressed his support for the upcoming Hyflux protest.

In a Facebook post, Lim said he found the treatment of Hyflux’s 34,000 retail investors “disgraceful”.

He claimed that the affected investors stood to lose up to 97 per cent of the money they had put into the company.

(The amount they are likely to receive under the current proposed debt restructuring plan, however, has so far been reported as 10.7 per cent.)

Here is his post:

MEWR responds

In response to queries by Mothership.sg on Lim’s allegations, a representative for the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said:

“Hyflux is a private company with businesses in both Singapore and overseas. PUB is not a shareholder of Hyflux.”

What is the protest about?

On Mar. 21, PUB announced that it intended to take control of the water desalination plant at Hyflux’s Tuaspring plant.

The organiser of the protest, known only as Alex, said that it was a “ruthless” announcement that was “hard to swallow”.

He added that many shareholders are hoping that Singapore’s National Water Agency can compensate them out of “moral obligation” or “goodwill”, as he believes that Tuaspring is still in operation and holds value.

As such, one of the protest’s objectives is to express the opposition of the retail investors towards PUB’s statement.

Top image collage from Lim Tean Facebook and photo by Matthias Ang