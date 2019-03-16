Lim Chu Kang fire extinguished early morning March 5, SCDF damping down field to prevent rekindling
This was one of the longest operations involving vegetation fire in recent years.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a vegetation fire near Lim Chu Kang Cemetery on March 4, 2019, at 7.05am.
SCDF firefighters spent 13 hours putting out 1 football field-length fire near Lim Chu Kang cemetery
A total of eight emergency vehicles and 52 firefighters were deployed, and firefighting operations were expected to last through the night.
Fire extinguished at 2am
In a Facebook post on March 5, 9.38am, SCDF updated that the fire had been put out at 2am.
However, damping down operations are still ongoing.
According to SCDF, damping down is the “application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after the fire is put out”.
This prevents potential rekindling of fires from the hot burnt surfaces.
Thanking the public for their support
SCDF added that this was one of the longest operations involving vegetation fire in recent years.
They also thanked the public for their support and kind words, which kept their spirits high.
“We would like to thank the public for the outpouring of support as well as the expression of concern and well-wishes for our frontline officers, both online and offline. Your kind words keep their fighting spirit high even when the going gets really tough. Thank you! 🙏🏼”
