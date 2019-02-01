fbpx

LiHo S’pore extends S$0.90 milk tea promotion to 9 more outlets

Cheap cheap, good good.

Fasiha Nazren | March 13, 10:52 am

Here’s some good news for bubble tea lovers.

9 more outlets with S$0.90 milk tea

In an Instagram post on Mar. 11, LiHo shared that their S$0.90 milk tea in a bag will be offered at nine more outlets in Singapore, on top of their Suntec City outlet.

The nine outlets are:

  • Far East Square
  • Centrepoint
  • Capitol Piazza
  • Tanjong Pagar Centre
  • Asia Square Tower
  • One Raffles Place
  • Changi City Point
  • Peace Centre
  • Singapore Management University.

Initially, the offer was only valid at LiHo’s Suntec City outlet.

LiHo offering S$0.90 milk tea in a bag at Suntec City outlet

Only available on weekdays

There are some terms and conditions to this deal, though.

For starters, it is only available from Mondays to Fridays, from 2pm to 6pm.

Customers are also supposed to like LiHo’s Instagram page and show it to the cashier when purchasing the milk tea.

Tapioca pearls for S$0.50

Tapioca pearls can also be added for an additional S$0.50.

Still cheaper than a regular cup of bubble tea.

Top image from @lihosg and @firexjourney on Instagram.

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

