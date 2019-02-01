LiHo S’pore extends S$0.90 milk tea promotion to 9 more outlets

Here’s some good news for bubble tea lovers.

9 more outlets with S$0.90 milk tea

In an Instagram post on Mar. 11, LiHo shared that their S$0.90 milk tea in a bag will be offered at nine more outlets in Singapore, on top of their Suntec City outlet.

The nine outlets are:

Far East Square

Centrepoint

Capitol Piazza

Tanjong Pagar Centre

Asia Square Tower

One Raffles Place

Changi City Point

Peace Centre

Singapore Management University.

Initially, the offer was only valid at LiHo’s Suntec City outlet.

Only available on weekdays

There are some terms and conditions to this deal, though.

For starters, it is only available from Mondays to Fridays, from 2pm to 6pm.

Customers are also supposed to like LiHo’s Instagram page and show it to the cashier when purchasing the milk tea.

Tapioca pearls for S$0.50

Tapioca pearls can also be added for an additional S$0.50.

Still cheaper than a regular cup of bubble tea.

