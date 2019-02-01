LiHo S’pore extends S$0.90 milk tea promotion to 9 more outlets
Cheap cheap, good good.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Here’s some good news for bubble tea lovers.
9 more outlets with S$0.90 milk tea
In an Instagram post on Mar. 11, LiHo shared that their S$0.90 milk tea in a bag will be offered at nine more outlets in Singapore, on top of their Suntec City outlet.
View this post on Instagram
Something to perk you up on Monday. We are extending our $0.90 Milk Tea to the following outlets: 1. Far East Square 2. Centrepoint 3. Capitol Piazza 4. Tanjong Pagar Centre 5. Asia Square Tower 6. One Raffles Place 7. Changi City Point 8. Peace Centre 9. SMU • How to get it: 1. Like our IG page 2. Flash to our cashier 3. Enjoy Milk Tea! • *Monday to Fridays, 2pm to 6pm only #LiHO #里喝
The nine outlets are:
- Far East Square
- Centrepoint
- Capitol Piazza
- Tanjong Pagar Centre
- Asia Square Tower
- One Raffles Place
- Changi City Point
- Peace Centre
- Singapore Management University.
Initially, the offer was only valid at LiHo’s Suntec City outlet.
LiHo offering S$0.90 milk tea in a bag at Suntec City outlet
Only available on weekdays
There are some terms and conditions to this deal, though.
For starters, it is only available from Mondays to Fridays, from 2pm to 6pm.
Customers are also supposed to like LiHo’s Instagram page and show it to the cashier when purchasing the milk tea.
Tapioca pearls for S$0.50
Tapioca pearls can also be added for an additional S$0.50.
Still cheaper than a regular cup of bubble tea.
Top image from @lihosg and @firexjourney on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.