fbpx

Back
﻿

Man hit another man with metal stool in Liang Court brawl as table almost used too

It was way past bedtime.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 11, 03:43 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A video showing a man allegedly beating the daylights out of another man in Liang Court made the rounds online on Sunday, March 10.

Happened at 5am

The Singapore police confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with the brawl that happened at Liang Court shopping centre on Sunday at 5am.

What video showed

The one-minute video apparently showed three men getting into a fight that involved steel stools and tables.

One man can be seen curled up on the floor as he got physically attacked by two other men.

One of the attackers can be seen kicking the man on the ground directly, as well hitting him with a metal stool.

Vulgarities can be heard, interspersed with unintelligible shouts.

One of the attackers then nearly swung a table at the man on the ground, only to be dissuaded by onlookers nearby.

Two men arrested

Two suspects, who are both 28 years old, have been arrested.

One of them was sent to the Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

Another 27-year-old man was also assisting with investigations.

Other fights that happened this year:

Man takes on a few uncles in kopitiam fight near Marsiling MRT station

Old Ah Bengs exercise by fighting outside Blk 418 Yishun Ave 11 coffee shop

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

A sad day for those who loved the band's music.

March 11, 01:47 am

S'pore could create cities 1km in the sky 26°C year-round using Japanese tech

Looks like the Supertree Grove at Gardens By The Bay but thousands of times bigger.

March 11, 01:37 am

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

Wildly popular Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu visited S'pore & people here excited to meet him

The Taiwanese really like him.

March 10, 07:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close