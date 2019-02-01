Man hit another man with metal stool in Liang Court brawl as table almost used too

A video showing a man allegedly beating the daylights out of another man in Liang Court made the rounds online on Sunday, March 10.

Happened at 5am

The Singapore police confirmed two men have been arrested in connection with the brawl that happened at Liang Court shopping centre on Sunday at 5am.

What video showed

The one-minute video apparently showed three men getting into a fight that involved steel stools and tables.

One man can be seen curled up on the floor as he got physically attacked by two other men.

One of the attackers can be seen kicking the man on the ground directly, as well hitting him with a metal stool.

Vulgarities can be heard, interspersed with unintelligible shouts.

One of the attackers then nearly swung a table at the man on the ground, only to be dissuaded by onlookers nearby.

Two men arrested

Two suspects, who are both 28 years old, have been arrested.

One of them was sent to the Singapore General Hospital for treatment.

Another 27-year-old man was also assisting with investigations.

