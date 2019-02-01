Ler Teck Siang loses appeal, to start jail term on March 21 for faking partner’s HIV blood test

Ler Teck Siang, the partner of American fraudster Mikhy Farrera-Brochez, was previously convicted of helping the latter fake his human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) blood test and providing false information to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the police.

Advertisement

Ler was given a two-year jail sentence in November 2018.

What happened

In 2008, Ler allegedly let Brochez use his own blood for a HIV test so that Brochez would not test positive for HIV.

Brochez then used the HIV test result to get an Employment Pass from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Ler’s appeal

On March 11, 2018 Ler tried to appeal against the conviction by arguing that he was actually not involved in faking the blood test.

Ler, who was self-represented in court, argued that Brochez is a fraudster who had been deceiving him “since day one”.

He went on to accuse Brochez of saying things that were “unreliable, embellished and blatantly untrue”.

A decade has passed since the offence was committed and the passing of sentence as a result of the events coming to light only recently.

Advertisement

Insisted that he fabricated the confession

Despite previously confessing that he was involved in faking the blood test, Ler now insisted in his appeal that he fabricated the confession.

Ler said he did so in order to give the police a bargaining chip against Brochez, so that they could dissuade him from disseminating the HIV Registry data.

In response, Solicitor-General Kwek Mean Luck said that Ler’s baseless claim was “contrived and far-fetched”:

“If Dr Ler truly believed that he was supposed to provide a bargaining chip, he could have confessed to any criminal offence in vague and general terms. He did not do this. Instead, he gave a very comprehensive account, replete with details, which closely match the documentary evidence.”

In the end, Justice Chua Lee Ming decided that Ler’s arguments were “baseless, and in part illogical”, and dismissed Ler’s appeal.

He instructed Ler to begin serving his two-year sentence on March 21.

Advertisement

Still faces other charges

Separately, Ler still faces charges relating to the Official Secrets Act, for “failing to retain possession” of a thumbdrive containing information from the HIV Registry.

Ler retrieved the data when he was the head of the National Public Health Unit at MOH.

This information was attained by Brochez and subsequently uploaded onto the internet.

Ler also faces drug-related charges for trafficking methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Top image via Ler Teck Siang