Up to 70% off skincare & makeup at Laneige Bazaar Sale in Suntec from March 8-10, 2019

From today till March 10, 2019, Korean beauty brand Laneige will be holding a bazaar at Suntec Convention Centre.

The bazaar will see up to 70 per cent discount off skincare and makeup products from the brand.

Here’s a peek at the product line-up:

Note that each customer is limited to five pieces of each item, and that goods sold are not refundable.

If you would like to browse through their products first, you can visit Laneige Singapore’s website and try your luck at the bazaar.

Address:

Suntec Convention Room 320

1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Event Time:

Mar. 8 – 10, 2019

11am – 8pm daily

Top image via Laneige Singapore.