fbpx

Back
﻿

Lam Pin Min: Number of indiscriminately-parked shared bicycles “declining steadily”

Joshua Lee | March 8, 02:22 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

The number of shared bicycles that were parked outside of designated parking spots have been declining steadily.

Taming indiscriminate parking

Speaking at the Ministry of Transport’s Committee of Supply debate on March 7, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min said that this is the result of more stringent efforts in taming indiscriminate parking

Examples include implementing a QR code parking system and requiring operators to ban recalcitrant users.

These are conditions that operators need to fulfil as part of the bike-sharing licensing regime.

On the Ministry’s part, more bicycle parking lots were implemented to provide the infrastructure needed for proper parking. Lam said:

“We now have more than 220,000 bicycle parking lots islandwide, with all public housing located within a 5-minute walk from a public bicycle parking facility. We target to provide a total of 267,000 lots by 2020.”

Lam did not provide figures to illustrate his point, but said that the Ministry has made “great strides” in bring the indiscriminate parking situation under control.

The new licensing regime also included certain measures to mitigate problems when companies exit the market. Lam cited the example of oBike:

“For example, when oBike exited, it was difficult to locate the individual bicycles left behind which did not have location-tracking features. Under our licensing regime, licensees are required to install location tracking devices on their bicycles, and prepare plans to remove their bicycles in a timely manner should they exit the market.”

After the inaugural round of licence application, six bike-sharing operators were granted licences to operate in Singapore.

These were:

  1. Mobike
  2. ofo
  3. SG Bike
  4. Anywheel
  5. Grabcycle, and
  6. Qiqi Zhixiang

6 licensed bike-sharing operators allowed to operate in S’pore from end-October 2018

Currently, only four out of the six – Mobike, Sg Bike, Anywheel, and Qiqi Zhixiang (骑骑智享) still seem to be active. The latter does not seem to have presence in Singapore.

PMD-sharing

On personal mobility device (PMD) sharing, Lam said that LTA is proceeding cautiously in assessing the impact of such services. This applies to shared e-scooters.

“We will start conservatively, with new operators restricted to small fleet sizes of up to 500 PMDs under a one-year sandbox licence period. This gives LTA time to assess sandbox licensees’ ability to comply with regulatory requirements, before granting them a larger fleet size under a full licence.”

Furthermore, PMD-sharing licences will be subjected to PMD-specific safety requirements such as certification and having identification stickers and tracking devices.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to registering your e-scooter in S’pore

Lam ended his speech by promising that the government will continue to support Singaporeans’ aspirations for healthier lifestyles and safer journeys:

“As active mobility becomes more popular, we will continue to promote a safe path-sharing culture and ensure that device-sharing operators provide their services in a safe and responsible manner.”

Top image by Joshua Lee.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

George Yeo on Cardinal George Pell's conviction: 'He has strong grounds for appeal'

Yeo: " I do believe he is innocent on the basis of what I know of the case and of the man."

March 8, 05:04 am

S'pore musician explains positive, warm aspects of metal music following Watain concert cancellation

Metal cannot be taken literally because it is like any other form of literary expression.

March 8, 04:40 am

M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng reported to police for calling PAS-UMNO union 'war on non-Malays'

Lim has since brushed off the backlash.

March 8, 12:50 am

S'pore, China & US working together on children's cancer research

Setting aside whatever differences for the sake of the children.

March 7, 11:46 pm

S'pore must produce water at will: Minister of the environment & water resources

Even when there is no rain.

March 7, 11:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close