Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis

Transport and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan underwent surgery on his fractured left arm on Friday, March 1.

And he has received plenty of well-wishes, with some coming from his fellow MPs.

Enjoying his post-operation phase

Khaw’s Friday post-operation Facebook post showed him looking pensive following three hours of surgery from 8am to 11am.

Khaw called the operation “uneventful”, adding that he was hungry from the beginning as a result of his pre-operation fast during dinnertime on Feb. 28 the night before.

Khaw speculated that it was likely a good sign that he was feeling hungry and said that he had stayed away from coffee the previous week for fear of being kept awake.

His post-surgery treat for himself was a nice hot cup of coffee.

Here is his post:

Well-wishes come in

Khaw’s post received multiple well-wishes from the public.

As well as well-wishes from fellow MP Lee Bee Wah.

This is not the first time Lee has given Khaw her well-wishes though.

Previously, she had given the same comment to Khaw on his pre-operation Facebook post, along with a well-wish from Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam as well.

Here is Khaw’ Facebook caption in full:

Here is the photo accompanying his post:

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as Acting Minister for Transport.

