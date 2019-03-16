fbpx

Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis

He looks to be doing well.

Matthias Ang | March 2, 06:01 pm

Transport and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan underwent surgery on his fractured left arm on Friday, March 1.

And he has received plenty of well-wishes, with some coming from his fellow MPs.

Enjoying his post-operation phase

Khaw’s Friday post-operation Facebook post showed him looking pensive following three hours of surgery from 8am to 11am.

Khaw called the operation “uneventful”, adding that he was hungry from the beginning as a result of his pre-operation fast during dinnertime on Feb. 28 the night before.

Khaw speculated that it was likely a good sign that he was feeling hungry and said that he had stayed away from coffee the previous week for fear of being kept awake.

His post-surgery treat for himself was a nice hot cup of coffee.

Here is his post:

Well-wishes come in

Khaw’s post received multiple well-wishes from the public.

Screenshots from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

As well as well-wishes from fellow MP Lee Bee Wah.

Screenshot from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

This is not the first time Lee has given Khaw her well-wishes though.

Previously, she had given the same comment to Khaw on his pre-operation Facebook post, along with a well-wish from Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam as well.

Screenshot from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

Here is Khaw’ Facebook caption in full:

“Went into the operating theatre at 8am and came out at 11am. The operation was uneventful. As I started fasting since dinner last night, I sure felt hungry. I suppose that’s a good sign. I deliberately stayed away from coffee last week in case it kept me awake. Now that surgery is over, I have just given myself a treat – a nice hot coffee!”

Here is the photo accompanying his post:

Photo from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as Acting Minister for Transport.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to undergo surgery after fracturing arm at home

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan fractured his arm, might be out of action for “several weeks”

Top image collage from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook

