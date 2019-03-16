Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis
He looks to be doing well.
Transport and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan underwent surgery on his fractured left arm on Friday, March 1.
And he has received plenty of well-wishes, with some coming from his fellow MPs.
Enjoying his post-operation phase
Khaw’s Friday post-operation Facebook post showed him looking pensive following three hours of surgery from 8am to 11am.
Khaw called the operation “uneventful”, adding that he was hungry from the beginning as a result of his pre-operation fast during dinnertime on Feb. 28 the night before.
Khaw speculated that it was likely a good sign that he was feeling hungry and said that he had stayed away from coffee the previous week for fear of being kept awake.
His post-surgery treat for himself was a nice hot cup of coffee.
Here is his post:
Well-wishes come in
Khaw’s post received multiple well-wishes from the public.
As well as well-wishes from fellow MP Lee Bee Wah.
This is not the first time Lee has given Khaw her well-wishes though.
Previously, she had given the same comment to Khaw on his pre-operation Facebook post, along with a well-wish from Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam as well.
Here is Khaw’ Facebook caption in full:
Here is the photo accompanying his post:
In the meantime, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has been appointed as Acting Minister for Transport.
Top image collage from Khaw Boon Wan Facebook
