fbpx

Back
﻿

KFC S’pore selling deep-fried mala chicken from March 8, 2019

Get sore throat also will eat.

Mandy How | March 6, 07:25 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

From March 8, 2019, KFC Singapore will be selling mala chicken.

This new dish will feature KFC’s Szechuan Mala Sauce.

Typically, mala sauce is made from Sichuan peppercorns, chili peppers, and various spices simmered with oil.

Prices start from S$8.95 for a two-piece meal.

And S$19.95 for a five-piece meal.

Best to drink more water after your meal.

The item will only be available for a limited period, though.

Top image via KFC Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian Education Minister won't ban unvaccinated children from attending school

There has been an outbreak of diphtheria cases in Malaysia.

March 6, 07:18 pm

Up to 90% off electronic gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Olympus & more at IT Show 2019 from March 7 - 10, 2019

Time to stock up.

March 6, 07:05 pm

Critically endangered Saiga antelopes are dying for certain TCM 'cooling water' drinks

One in five Chinese Singaporeans consume TCM products made from Saiga antelope horns, or ling yang.

March 6, 06:53 pm

Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu now asking S'poreans to urge S'pore govt to pay more for water

From law to emotions.

March 6, 06:38 pm

Video shows what happened before 83-year-old woman killed in Jurong East accident involving 3 cars & m'cycle

The driver claimed that there was a problem with his brakes.

March 6, 06:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close