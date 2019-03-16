KFC S’pore selling deep-fried mala chicken from March 8, 2019

From March 8, 2019, KFC Singapore will be selling mala chicken.

This new dish will feature KFC’s Szechuan Mala Sauce.

Typically, mala sauce is made from Sichuan peppercorns, chili peppers, and various spices simmered with oil.

Prices start from S$8.95 for a two-piece meal.

And S$19.95 for a five-piece meal.

Best to drink more water after your meal.

The item will only be available for a limited period, though.

