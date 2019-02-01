KFC S’pore selling a la carte cheese fries at S$1.95 now till Apr. 16, 2019

You’ve seen the headline and that is all you need to know.

Advertisement

But seriously, the cheese fries that usually cost S$4.20 are now going for S$1.95 till April 16, 2019.

The fast food chain put out a Facebook post on March 11, asking followers to choose between S$1.95 mashed potato or S$1.95 cheese fries.

The answer, of course, was obvious (no actually it was cheese fries).

Here’s a close-up of their cheese fries:

Yay.

Advertisement

Top image via @food_insg and KFC Singapore