S’porean chef’s Taiwan restaurant selling S’pore-inspired food wins award from Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

He started learning at his father's zi char stall.

Andrew Koay | March 13, 05:32 pm

A restaurant in Taiwan serving Singapore-inspired cuisine has been given the Miele One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

JL Studio, founded and owned by Jimmy Lim, a 37-year-old Singaporean chef, serves food that combines familiar Singaporean flavours with Taiwanese ingredients.

Changing the menu

According to The Straits Times, Lim — who had previously spent time working at restaurants in Singapore, such as Saint Julien and Equinox — had initially planned to serve modern European cuisine at his restaurant.

However, a month before the opening of JL Studio, Lim changed course, telling ST that the food “didn’t touch my heart”.

“I wanted to do something that I could feel for,” he said.

That led Lim to change the menu to one that featured traditional Singaporean techniques and flavours.

Have been toying with the idea on how to introduce and serve this beautiful produce the Banana Blossom at JL Studio. The tender, edible flower is popular in the culinary traditions of Southeast Asian countries and comes from the same plant that produces bananas. It does not, however, taste like bananas. Banana blossoms are soft with just a bit of crunch. More like an artichoke when it comes to flavor, banana blossoms can be eaten raw or cooked. We cooked it low and slow with fermented banana curry. And served it with homemade Dosa and grilled Kuruma prawn from PengHu. • • PengHu Kuruma Prawn, Homemade Dosa, Banana Blossom, Fermented Banana Curry • • 📸 @benage • • #jlstudiotw #jlstudio #modsin #modernsingaporeancuisine #rethought #reimagined #recomposed #bananablossom #fermentedbanana #banana #localingredientssingaporeanflavour #sgfood #uniquelysingapore #taiwan #taichung #chefstalk #discoveringchefs #mymuybuenochefs #theartofplating #keepgrinding #keeppushing

Starting from a zi char stall

In an interview with The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Lim recalled being inspired by his time helping out at his father’s zi char stall.

He would help to wash dishes and clean plates while also learning family recipes.

After his dream of being a professional basketball player was curtailed by a knee injury, Lim enrolled in hospitality school Shatec and soon began to represent Singapore in cooking competitions overseas.

It was there that Lim’s knack for creatively re-imagining Singaporean dishes began to find recognition.

Learning from the best

He soon found himself at Le Moût — a French fine dining restaurant in Taiwan — learning under the tutelage of award-winning chef Lanshu Chen.

He then travelled the world doing stages (unpaid internships that chefs undergo to learn new techniques) at renowned restaurants, such as Noma in Copenhagen and Per Se in New York.

After learning from some of the best in the world, Lim finally returned to Taiwan, where he had built contacts and made friends, to open JL Studio.

The restaurant has two tasting menus that change every season: A nine-course menu that will set you back NT$2,800 (S$122.88) and a 15 to 17-course menu for NT$3,800 (S$166.77).

