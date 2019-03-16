Japanese deer have been trying to get into local restaurant for 6 years, to no avail
Resolute and firm.
Animals in Japan seem really insistent on getting into buildings.
First, it was the Hiroshima kitties who really wanted to get into a museum.
2 kitties have been trying, & failing, to enter a museum in Japan for 2 years
Now, a bunch of deer, affectionately dubbed “yakuza deer”, have been roaming Miyajima island, congregating at one casual eatery in particular.
Deer in Miyajima are a rather common sight.
An Insider piece in 2016 noted that there were over a thousand sika deer on the island, a number that might have very well gone up since then.
One restaurant in particular has seen the brunt of these ruffians.
Fukuya Shokudou is a casual eatery that serves your usual Japanese fare.
Reviews online are mixed, with some citing the cost as a reason for their reticence in recommending the place.
One review, however, stood out.
And so there was
フクヤ宮島店、現在の待機列は1頭です #LIVE_ISLAND pic.twitter.com/OvsyQcmBqj
— ウニ爆弾@ナナラボ昼夜 (@uniuni0707) July 22, 2018
宮島のフクヤの前にはなんでいつも鹿がいるんですかね 🦌 pic.twitter.com/Hmkb0yZzKP
— 川本睦子 𝙈𝙪𝙩𝙨𝙪𝙠𝙤 𝙆𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙤 (@muzco) February 1, 2018
フォロワーさんと宮島つながりで「フクヤ」鹿はいつもいるね(^_^;) #宮島の鹿 1枚目・2枚目は10月30日撮影で、最後のムチムチ鹿は過去のモノです（冬） pic.twitter.com/K7ggAd8jar
— 三遊亭顔族 (@kinoko5211) November 3, 2017
This isn’t a new problem either.
As SoraNews reported, the deer shakedowns began in earnest more than a few years ago.
With these two photos being taken in 2013, and 2014.
The restaurant’s plight was raised once again when a picture of the owner seemingly angrily folding his arms while denying access to these woodland creatures.
今日の厳島でのひとコマ pic.twitter.com/mFZcSUfMQq
— nahairo (@nahairo) March 3, 2019
The picture appears to indicate that the owner had had enough of the deviousness of the deer, and perhaps quietly resolved to find out the true culprit who might have been inviting the deer to his establishment.
However, the picture turned out to be merely a red herring, because the true culprit was under our noses all along.
フクヤのおじさんが好きすぎる鹿さん#広島#宮島 pic.twitter.com/7MwlapOJKr
— なす(*゜▽゜)ﾉ (@pi69ru800) February 27, 2019
Been doing it since he had a head of black hair.
Nice.
Images from SoraNews
