Japanese deer have been trying to get into local restaurant for 6 years, to no avail

Resolute and firm.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 5, 04:03 pm

Animals in Japan seem really insistent on getting into buildings.

First, it was the Hiroshima kitties who really wanted to get into a museum.

2 kitties have been trying, & failing, to enter a museum in Japan for 2 years

Now, a bunch of deer, affectionately dubbed “yakuza deer”, have been roaming Miyajima island, congregating at one casual eatery in particular.

Deer in Miyajima are a rather common sight.

Image from Miyajima official website

An Insider piece in 2016 noted that there were over a thousand sika deer on the island, a number that might have very well gone up since then.

One restaurant in particular has seen the brunt of these ruffians.

Image from Google Maps

Fukuya Shokudou is a casual eatery that serves your usual Japanese fare.

Reviews online are mixed, with some citing the cost as a reason for their reticence in recommending the place.

One review, however, stood out.

And so there was

This isn’t a new problem either.

As SoraNews reported, the deer shakedowns began in earnest more than a few years ago.

With these two photos being taken in 2013, and 2014.

Images from SoraNews

The restaurant’s plight was raised once again when a picture of the owner seemingly angrily folding his arms while denying access to these woodland creatures.

The picture appears to indicate that the owner had had enough of the deviousness of the deer, and perhaps quietly resolved to find out the true culprit who might have been inviting the deer to his establishment.

However, the picture turned out to be merely a red herring, because the true culprit was under our noses all along.

Image from Cherry Mei.abc

Been doing it since he had a head of black hair.

Nice.

Here’s the cat version:

2 kitties have been trying, & failing, to enter a museum in Japan for 2 years

1 of the 2 kitties attempting to break into the Japanese museum finally makes it through

Images from SoraNews

