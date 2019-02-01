Creative Japanese dad designs adorable T-shirt to trick son into giving him massage
Fun times.
Parents are coming up with creative ways to cope with the demands of parenting.
For instance, one couple in Singapore previously came up with an ingenious way of keeping track of their kid in a crowded place:
Parents in S’pore come up with ingenious way to keep track of your child in the crowd
For one dad in Japan, he found a way to get his son to give him a massage, and have fun while doing it.
Play time for son, massage time for dad
Ken Kawamoto, a Google software engineer from Japan, recently tweeted a video of his son running a toy train along his father’s back, effectively giving his dad a massage.
This is the video:
以前作った「寝転がってるだけで子供がマッサージしたくなるTシャツ」をきれいに作り直して出品した：https://t.co/o4QXllvo8h 背中にプラレール幅対応のレールが描いてあるので、子供が大喜びでプラレールを走らせてくれます。気持ちいいです。 pic.twitter.com/5wZ8poE5hJ
— Ken Kawamoto（ガリのほう） (@kenkawakenkenke) March 3, 2019
And here are some screenshots:
Cute.
Shirt designed by Kawamoto
The shirt, which was specially designed by Kawamoto, has train tracks printed on the back.
Each track has stations marked as “right shoulder”, “left shoulder”, “spine” and “lower back”.
This is what the design looks like:
The shirt is available online for 2,500 yen (approximately S$30.60).
It also comes in a wide range of sizes, from S to triple XL.
Not his first creative shirt
This isn’t the first time Kawamoto has designed a special shirt for his son.
According to a tweet on May 27, 2018, he previously created a bouldering T-shirt with rocks on it so his son could climb on his back:
子供が勝手に背中を登っておんぶの態勢になれるボルダリングTシャツを作った。 pic.twitter.com/PRgYZbyXkp
— Ken Kawamoto（ガリのほう） (@kenkawakenkenke) May 27, 2018
He stated that the rocks were attached to the shirt via a resistance belt beneath the shirt fabric.
10/10 creativity.
Top photo composite image, screenshots via Twitter user @kenkawakenkenke
