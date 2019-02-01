Creative Japanese dad designs adorable T-shirt to trick son into giving him massage

Parents are coming up with creative ways to cope with the demands of parenting.

For instance, one couple in Singapore previously came up with an ingenious way of keeping track of their kid in a crowded place:

For one dad in Japan, he found a way to get his son to give him a massage, and have fun while doing it.

Advertisement

Play time for son, massage time for dad

Ken Kawamoto, a Google software engineer from Japan, recently tweeted a video of his son running a toy train along his father’s back, effectively giving his dad a massage.

This is the video:

And here are some screenshots:

Cute.

Advertisement

Shirt designed by Kawamoto

The shirt, which was specially designed by Kawamoto, has train tracks printed on the back.

Each track has stations marked as “right shoulder”, “left shoulder”, “spine” and “lower back”.

This is what the design looks like:

The shirt is available online for 2,500 yen (approximately S$30.60).

It also comes in a wide range of sizes, from S to triple XL.

Advertisement

Not his first creative shirt

This isn’t the first time Kawamoto has designed a special shirt for his son.

According to a tweet on May 27, 2018, he previously created a bouldering T-shirt with rocks on it so his son could climb on his back:

He stated that the rocks were attached to the shirt via a resistance belt beneath the shirt fabric.

10/10 creativity.

Advertisement

Top photo composite image, screenshots via Twitter user @kenkawakenkenke