There are infinity pools in Yishun with HDB estate & MRT train tracks as backdrop

Just above Northpoint City.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 19, 02:03 am

Upsurge

The infinity pool is no longer an out-of-reach luxury for those who cannot afford a staycation at Marina Bay Sands.

Infinity pools in Yishun

A Facebook user Poh Cheng Thong shared on March 16, 2019, a view that he enjoyed from an infinity pool in Yishun, just above Northpoint City.

Here are more photos of it.

Photo by @yh_ng.
Photo by @dennisongsy.

It looks beautiful at dawn too.

Photo by @yh_ng.

The pool is well hidden within the residential blocks of North Park Residences.

Photo by @moonstruckbabe.

The condominium appears to have two infinity pools.

The other pool gives a view of the MRT track and the trains passing by with HDB blocks as the backdrop.

A pretty good place to chill and just people-watch.

Is this something uniquely Yishun?

Nope, infinity pools have somewhat popular in Singapore and around the world.

The infinity pool concept has become something of a meme that has been incorporated by architects and designers who want to create that posh distinct optical illusion of a never-ending seaward horizon.

Other heartland infinity pools

Here are other infinity pools that are found in the heartlands.

NUS UTown

The Interlace at Depot Rd

Alex Residences at Redhill

Noice.

Top photo collage from photos by @yh_ng

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

