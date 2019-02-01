fbpx

Riverside Secondary 2 student applauded for piggybacking injured classmate on crutches

Aww.

Tanya Ong | March 12, 05:47 pm

Friends will always have your back.

And perhaps even carry you on said back if the situation calls for it.

That much was clear in a picture showing a boy helping out his friend in need.

Helped injured classmate

According to a post by one Mr Dream Big on Facebook, he was heartened to witness one Riverside Secondary School boy “(looking) out for” a fellow schoolmate.

Describing a photo he posted, the Facebook user said the boy was carrying his classmate, who was on crutches.

Photo via Mr Dream Big on Facebook.

The boy was apparently helping his friend get somewhere, perhaps to ensure a smoother, faster journey.

He also said he sent the school principal an email to commend the act.

This is his post:

School takes character education seriously

In response to Mothership‘s queries, Riverside Secondary vice principal Derick Wong confirmed the kind deed.

Wong mentioned that the two boys are classmates who are studying in Secondary Two.

“At Riverside Secondary School, character education is the cornerstone of our curriculum. We foster the development of ethical and responsible individuals by inculcating in them values of caring about self and others, taking care of those in need, and other essential traits that make for an upstanding citizen.”

Now that boy’s an upstanding citizen if we’ve ever seen one.

Top photo composite image, via FB/Mr Dream Big and Google streetview.

