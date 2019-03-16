Nestlé Hong Kong launches Hong Kong milk tea ice cream at S$3.45 for 2
For those who can't live without milk tea.
Hong Kong milk tea is not just a drink, but a way of life for many of those who live in the city.
It is basically taking the beverage the colonial masters introduced and making it intensely palatable for Hong Kongers, which has since been exported to many other countries around the world.
Now, you can get it as an ice cream cone for a limited time, exclusively in Hong Kong.
Here it is:
Nestlé’s Hong Kong Style Milk Tea Drumstick ice cream is described to be topped with peanut bits and chocolate sauce.
The confectionery is available at S$3.45 (HK$20) for two cones, and S$5.95 (HK$34.5) for a box of four.
The wrapper itself is also pretty special, modelled after the ceramic tiles you’d see in classic Hong Kong tea shops.
Taste
Taste-wise, it might not be something that all milk tea connoisseurs would enjoy.
One review in particular said that the ice cream resembled the taste of oolong tea, but not so much that of milk tea.
Nevertheless, the price is pretty reasonable for milk tea flavoured ice cream.
港式土炮奶茶味雪糕 今日天氣又熱又濕，所以就去左7-11買雪糕食下，最近發現雀巢雪糕係咁出新口味，上次係芝士奶蓋烏龍茶味，而今次就出左港式土炮奶茶味，只係見個包裝，設計得好有香港風味同茶餐廳特色，的確幾特別，而味道上我覺得係好重茶味嘅，不過就似烏龍茶多過似奶茶，如果奶味再出D會好D~ 出售地點：7-11 #天天飲食 #天天飲食_甜品控 評分：6/10 #土炮奶茶 #雀巢 #烏龍茶 #icecream #hkig #dessert #bluemonday #iloveeating #相機食先 #手機食先 #一路食一路post #掃街 #instafood #hkfoodies #foodphotography #colourful #sweet #summer #foodphotos #軟雪糕 #期間限定 #nestle #drumstickhk
You can find the special ice cream for individual sale at all 7-Eleven outlets, while the box of four is available at major supermarkets in Hong Kong.
Something to try out if you’re in the area, perhaps.
Top image via Nestle HK and tintin_share_foodnfun on Instagram
