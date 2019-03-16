Nestlé Hong Kong launches Hong Kong milk tea ice cream at S$3.45 for 2

Hong Kong milk tea is not just a drink, but a way of life for many of those who live in the city.

It is basically taking the beverage the colonial masters introduced and making it intensely palatable for Hong Kongers, which has since been exported to many other countries around the world.

Now, you can get it as an ice cream cone for a limited time, exclusively in Hong Kong.

Here it is:

Nestlé’s Hong Kong Style Milk Tea Drumstick ice cream is described to be topped with peanut bits and chocolate sauce.

The confectionery is available at S$3.45 (HK$20) for two cones, and S$5.95 (HK$34.5) for a box of four.

The wrapper itself is also pretty special, modelled after the ceramic tiles you’d see in classic Hong Kong tea shops.

Taste

Taste-wise, it might not be something that all milk tea connoisseurs would enjoy.

One review in particular said that the ice cream resembled the taste of oolong tea, but not so much that of milk tea.

Nevertheless, the price is pretty reasonable for milk tea flavoured ice cream.

You can find the special ice cream for individual sale at all 7-Eleven outlets, while the box of four is available at major supermarkets in Hong Kong.

Something to try out if you’re in the area, perhaps.

Top image via Nestle HK and tintin_share_foodnfun on Instagram