Guinness van with free stout-infused ice cream in S’pore’s CBD now till March 13, 2019

From now till March 13, 2019, keep your eyes peeled for a Guinness van that will be travelling around various hotspots in the CBD area.

Free ice cream

The van will be offering free cups of Guinness-infused ice cream.

There will be two van activations for the upcoming week, and you can check out the timings and locations below:

March 7: Guoco Tower, 3pm – 7pm

March 13: The Exchange @ Asia Square, 12pm – 2pm

All Pats unite

This event is tied in with St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival from March 15-17.

And if your name is Patrick, Patricia, Patty — anything that includes the syllable ‘Pat’, it seems like you’ll be able to get Guinness merchandise from the van as well.

If you happen to be unavailable for any of the van locations or timings above, fret not.

Guinness is holding two mini festivals on March 8 and March 14 at Cuppage Terrace and Far East Square respectively, where visitors can enjoy games and drinking promos.

St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival

Those ready to party the weekend away can head down to Circular Road from March 15 – 17 for the St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival.

On March 16, visitors can take part in masterclasses, KTV, as well as enjoy food, drink, and music at 30 Maxwell Road.

To enjoy perks like S$5 off Guinness pints, Grab coupons and free entry to the festivals, remember to sign up first on Guinness’ website. You can find more information on the events there as well.

Top image from guinness.sg/Instagram