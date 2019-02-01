Sneak peek of Hello Kitty, My Melody, & 888 Gudetama inflatables in Sentosa March 16-24, 2019

You might have heard that 800 Gudetama inflatables will be in Sentosa from March 16 – 24, 2019:

Gudetama, My Melody, and Hello Kitty

To be precise, there will be a total of 888 Gudetama inflatables in the Palawan Beach area, ranging from 90 to 150cm.

Feast your eyes:

The highlight, however, is the Gudetama standing at 3m tall.

In addition, the walkways around the beach will feature eight Hello Kitty and My Melody inflatables that can reach up to 4m.

There will also be various photo points.

Here are more photos of the area:

Movie screenings

Throughout the entire March holiday, movie screenings will take place every night at Palawan Green.

Shows start at 7:30pm, and a different movie will be shown every night.

Here’s the schedule:

Inflatable mazes, slides, and bouncy castles

Besides Sanrio characters, the event will also feature foam pools, gigantic inflatable slides, kids’ mazes, and bouncy castles.

All Singaporeans and Singapore residents will be able to enter Sentosa for free during the event period (Mar. 16-24).

Here’s a map of the area, in case it comes in handy:

All photos by Ashley Tan unless otherwise stated