Sneak peek of Hello Kitty, My Melody, & 888 Gudetama inflatables in Sentosa March 16-24, 2019

Don't break them k.

Mandy How |Ashley Tan | March 15, 05:17 pm

Events

You might have heard that 800 Gudetama inflatables will be in Sentosa from March 16 – 24, 2019:

800 Gudetama inflatables in Sentosa from March 16-24, 2019, free entry for S’poreans

Gudetama, My Melody, and Hello Kitty

To be precise, there will be a total of 888 Gudetama inflatables in the Palawan Beach area, ranging from 90 to 150cm.

Feast your eyes:

Photo by Angela Lim
Photo by Angela Lim

The highlight, however, is the Gudetama standing at 3m tall.

In addition, the walkways around the beach will feature eight Hello Kitty and My Melody inflatables that can reach up to 4m.

There will also be various photo points.

Here are more photos of the area:

Photo by Angela Lim

Movie screenings

Throughout the entire March holiday, movie screenings will take place every night at Palawan Green.

Shows start at 7:30pm, and a different movie will be shown every night.

Here’s the schedule:

Inflatable mazes, slides, and bouncy castles

Besides Sanrio characters, the event will also feature foam pools, gigantic inflatable slides, kids’ mazes, and bouncy castles.

Photo via Sentosa
Photo via Sentosa

All Singaporeans and Singapore residents will be able to enter Sentosa for free during the event period (Mar. 16-24).

Here’s a map of the area, in case it comes in handy:

All photos by Ashley Tan unless otherwise stated

