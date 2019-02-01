fbpx

Gudetama meet & greet, 5m-tall inflatable at Jurong Bird Park April 2019

Gudetama galore.

Ashley Tan | March 28, 06:50 pm

For the month of April, Gudetama is taking over the avian park.

Visitors can take photos with a giant 5-metre tall Gudetama inflatable, alongside supersized Gudetama figurines.

Photo from Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Meet-and-greet and other activities

As part of Jurong Bird Park’s Easter celebration, Easter Eggs-travaganza with Gudetama, visitors can also meet and greet the lazy egg from Japan.

Additionally, they can participate in an Easter egg hunt where winners who hunt down the hidden golden egg can obtain exclusive Gudetama merchandise.

Guests can learn while having fun too, with the Bird Park’s other egg-related educational activities.

There will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the Park’s Breeding and Research Centre where you can observe how staff carefully raise baby birds.

Up close and personal photo opportunities with the Park’s hornbill, and kid-friendly craft workshops are available as well.

Photo by Wong Tuan Wah via NParks

For more information on the event and the activities held, you can check out Jurong Bird Park’s website here.

Top photo from @malon_mina, Instagram and Wildlife Reserves Singapore

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

