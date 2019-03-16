300 Gudetama inflatables in Sentosa from March 16-24, 2019, free entry for S’poreans

From March 16 to 24, 2019, Palawan Beach in Sentosa will be hosting 300 Gudetama inflatables.

This is in addition to various Hello Kitty and My Melody photo points throughout the island, which the organisers assure will be great photo opportunities.

All this is part of the FunFest event, where Singaporean residents will be granted free entry into Sentosa during the period.

Things filled with air

Besides Sanrio characters, FunFest will also feature foam pools, gigantic inflatable slides, kids’ mazes, and bouncy castles.

While photos of the actual event have not been released, here’s an example of a past inflatables event at Sentosa:

Fun times.

Where to go:

Palawan Beach and Sentosa

When to go:

March 16 – 24, 2019

10am – 7pm

Top image by Sentosa Island and Mandy How