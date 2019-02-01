fbpx

Back
﻿

Grab to double staff count in S’pore to 3,000 by 2020, after M’sia news says app usage in free fall

Grab signed an 11-year lease for the new HQ premises.

Kayla Wong | March 30, 04:24 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Ride-hailing giant, Grab, is set to increase its employees to 3,000 here in Singapore by the end of 2020.

It currently has around 1,500 employees in Singapore, and 6,000 employees worldwide.

Largest R&D Centre

According to a media release on Friday, March 29, the employees in Singapore will be housed at Grab’s new headquarters located at one-north business park from 2020.

Grab held the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building on March 29, along with Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), with whom Grab signed an 11-year lease for new offices.

The new building will also house Grab’s largest R&D centre.

Singapore’s Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was the event’s guest-of-honour.

From left: Tan Hooi Ling (Grab Co-Founder), Manohar Khiatani (Ascendas-Singbridge CEO), Minister Heng Swee Keat and Anthony Tan (Grab CEO & Co-Founder) with the 3D model of the future home of Southeast Asia’s first super app (Image via Grab)

Grab committed to Singapore in the long term

CEO and co-founder of Grab, Anthony Tan, said in his speech during the ceremony that the groundbreaking “marks a new phase for Grab”:

“This is confirmation of our commitment to invest and serve Singapore for the long term.

We’ve been in operation for seven years; we want to be here for the next 70 years.”

He added that Singapore will continue to serve as the strategic base from which Grab will “contribute to the growth of Southeast Asia”.

Grab denies falling usage in Singapore

News of the groundbreaking for Grab’s new headquarters in Singapore came a few days after a report was published by Malaysian media outlet The Star Online, saying that Grab usage in Singapore was in free-fall despite the withdrawal of former competitor Uber.

Head of communications of Grab Singapore, Su Min Sng, has since denied the data derived from SimilarWeb, a website that provides analytics services.

She said it is untrue that Grab’s user numbers have “steadily fallen since Uber left”, although she could not disclose any specific numbers:

“Our usage, whether daily or monthly, has grown since the acquisition and continues to trend up.

Does the Internet analytics firm have a credible methodology?

Our data is based on actual ride and usage numbers, so what I’m sharing here is accurate.”

Top image via Grab

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cold Storage has mango & cherry flavoured Diet Coke from S$1.35

No sugar, no calories.

March 30, 04:06 pm

Leaked data of 800,000 blood donors in S'pore accessed illegally, possibly stolen

Police investigations are ongoing.

March 30, 03:36 pm

S'poreans need to tackle the difficult differences that matter, not the easy ones that distract

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

March 30, 01:26 pm

SD Gundam kits based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms to be released in S'pore in Apr. 2019

Looks awesome.

March 30, 12:53 pm

Alleged bike rental company asks man to pay S$800 for insurance, threatens to see him in court

Very bold move.

March 30, 12:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close