S’porean guy in 20s befriends regular GrabHitch driver in his 50s, now grocery shop together as buddies

The older we get, the harder it is to make friends — let alone making friends with people who are older.

Which is what makes one Grab passenger’s relationship with his GrabHitch driver so precious.

Gavin, who goes by the handle @gavoseah on Instagram, shared about his relationship with his longtime GrabHitch driver on Mar. 12, 2019.

This is the Instagram story he shared:

His story is an entry to Grab’s #betterjourneys contest, where participants share positive moments for a chance to win S$100 Grab Ride vouchers.

GrabHitch driver has “fatherly vibes”

The two men became close because Gavin would always get the same driver on his GrabHitch rides home after work.

According to Gavin, who is in his 20s, his driver Leslie is in his 50s and has “fatherly vibes”.

While the obvious age gap would make it difficult for some to make conversation beyond courteous small talk, the pair would always have a “good conversation” on their rides home — discussing about EPL matches, famous places to eat in their neighbourhood, and holiday plans.

Gavin also shared that they would even message each other privately to match their timings, before he books a ride home.

An image included in the story shows that they go as far as sending each other photos of food.

Has grocery shopped together, colleagues know driver as “Godfather”

As if texting each other privately is not enough, the pair has even been grocery shopping together, where the driver bought snacks for him like a true friend.

Gavin told Mothership.sg that Leslie has been his GrabHitch driver for roughly a year now. He further shared that Leslie’s “familiar and constant” presence in his life has his colleagues referring to the driver as his “Godfather”.

Here’s the text from the Instagram story in full, in case you can’t see it:

“So I’ve been taking GrabHitch home regularly after work and I always get the same driver for quite some time. I’m in my 20s and he’s in his 50s so he has a fatherly vibes to him. We always have a good conversation in that short 5-10 mins ride. Whether it’s talking about the latest EPL matches, where is nice to eat for lunch, the famous lor mee around our neighbourhood area or our upcoming holiday plans. He’s been such a regular that I can just iMessage him any time I want then book from the Grab app once he confirms his availability. One time, before going home, he said he had to run some errands at Sheng Shiong. I told him I wasn’t in a hurry to get home so we went grocery shopping together. He even paid for my snacks!! He’s been such a familiar and constant figure in my life that even my colleagues commented, “eh, today your godfather fetching you ah?” Even my mom knows him cuz he fetched both of us tgt before. These are snippets of our convo on iMessage haha. This is my story of how @grab_sg bring people of all walks of life together.”

How lovely.

_________

Top image from Instagram via @gavoseah and Grab.

This sponsored article by Grab has us aww-ing at how cute this is.