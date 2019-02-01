S’pore flag inspires anime samurai wielding sword with Merlion handle

World Flags is a Japanese site.

Advertisement

It is a database of the flags of different countries, as well as the anthropomorphised form of flags dressed as samurai.

Advertisement

Interest for Tokyo 2020

The website aims to generate excitement for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by promoting gijinka, a term given to the phenomenon of artworks depicting anthropomorphised inanimate objects.

At the same time, they would like to promote the awareness of the different flags and defining traits of various countries, while using the combination of flags and samurai aesthetics to get people even more interested in Japan.

The designs are elaborate, with various aspects of the different flags incorporated into the various designs of the costumes featured.

Advertisement

Singapore flag as an anime character

Here’s the anthropomorphised version of the Singapore flag:

The website describes the origin of the flag quite faithfully, down to the meaning of the five stars representing democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality, and a brief history of Singapore leading up to its independence.

The description is roughly understood as the following:

If you pull the seedling, it will have its length extended. Armour: Shiromikaduki (pronounced as Shiro-mikazuki) Gosei [Singapore is] a country with the strongest economy within Asia. It is not an exaggeration to say that the brilliant nation continued to develop from embracing the merits of being a multi-cultural and multi-racial society. The Chinese character that represents the country is the word [Star]. Singapore has begun to steer itself into the new world.

Advertisement

The character’s armour’s name is literally translated to, “The white crescent moon and five stars”.

As one can see from his design, the moon and stars are featured prominently on the character.

The head of the Merlion, a popular motif for many Japanese artists, forms the handle of his sword.

Here’s how he looks up close:

A tribute to Goh Keng Swee

The description states that his nickname is, “The Prince of the New World”, given the rise of the country as an economic powerhouse.

His name? Gou Ken Sui, formed by the words for “Grand”, “Sword” and “Water”.

It sounds suspiciously like a nod to the late former Deputy Prime Minister Goh Keng Swee, while also being a description of the Merlion on his sword.

Advertisement

Rather randomly, he also has an interest in kung-fu.

This design has been praised:

Other Singaporean things that got turned into cute anime characters:

Top image adapted via World Flags’ website