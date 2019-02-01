fbpx

Lavender MRT ice cream uncle gave out 1,200 free ice cream on his 73rd birthday

So sweet.

Olivia Lin | March 23, 04:41 pm

For the fourth year running, Jimmy Teng, an ice cream man stationed outside Lavender MRT, gave out free ice cream on his birthday.

Photo via Facebook/Izack Chee

Teng had a sign that said, “1,200 free ice cream. It’s my birthday. Enjoy” attached to his cart.

The move was to mark his 73rd birthday on March 22, 2019.

Affectionately known by many as Uncle Jimmy, it has become a tradition for him to give out free ice cream on his special day every year.

Started on his 70th birthday

According to The New Paper, the first time Teng gave out free ice cream was in 2016.

Then 70, Teng gave out 700 servings of ice cream to celebrate his birthday.

In 2018, he gave out 1,000 servings, and this year, he gave out 1,200.

To ensure people would know about it, Teng announced it on his Facebook page a few days before his birthday.

Naturally, everyone was excited, and wished Teng a happy birthday.

Aww.

Lavender MRT ice cream uncle giving 1,000 free ice cream on his birthday. Again.

Top photo collage via Facebook/Izack Chee and Facebook/Uncle Jimmy Traditional Ice cream on wheels

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

