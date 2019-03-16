fbpx

S’poreans applaud viral music video showcasing talents of persons with disabilities

A moving rendition.

Mandy How | March 4, 11:35 am

Upsurge

A local music video has won plenty of praise from Singaporeans.

Uploaded by the NCSS (National Council of Social Service) on Feb. 22, the video features a multitude of persons with disabilities.

Since being uploaded on Feb. 22, 2019, “Fire In The Rain” has gathered over 2,300 shares and 280,000 views.

And Singaporeans are absolutely loving it:

“The public and the industry need to believe”

Directed by local director Royston Tan, the video is part of the “See The True Me” campaign by NCSS, which is in its third year.

Don Richmond and Shigga Shay composed the song and rap lyrics respectively.

According to The Straits Times, NCSS hopes to provide “more opportunities for people with disabilities” this year by working with corporate and community partners.

Speaking about the campaign, Tan said,

“We cannot expect immediate results from campaign-specific projects. The public and the industry need to believe in not only their talents, but also in society’s willingness to embrace their talents and skills and this takes education, time, effort and patience.”

The director added that he saw first-hand how “determined and passionate” all the individuals involved in the project were, as well as how every performer worked hard to give everything they had.

“Beyond showcasing the abilities of differently abled individuals, it is also about showing that when we come together, we can achieve something special. And that when we are working hard with the same goal, we are not that different after all.”

Top image via NCSS/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

