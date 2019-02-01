Cars moving real slow at 7.59pm right in front of ERP gantry a sight to behold
The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) has become synonymous with the driving experience in Singapore.
Some might even pass it without giving it too much thought.
Others might spark a nation-wide debate because her Go-Jek driver drove through one.
For these few cars though, it was a chance to test their willpower of sorts.
Free-of-charge
Here is the video in question.
Singaporean being singaporean. Monkey see monkey do pic.twitter.com/21meb6CTXW
— Valentines (@IanZackry) March 22, 2019
At the end a voice can be heard saying, “Go Singaporeans, FOC, free of charge.”
It is, of course, not sure if the uploader is the person in the car, but there are a few points that are important to take note.
They are not standing still.
The cars weren’t really stopping, just moving real slow.
But they found their need for speed once the ERP turned off.
Here’s a video of an even more egregious example back in 2014.
Jialat.
Image from Twitter
