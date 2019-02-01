Cars moving real slow at 7.59pm right in front of ERP gantry a sight to behold

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) has become synonymous with the driving experience in Singapore.

Some might even pass it without giving it too much thought.

Advertisement

Others might spark a nation-wide debate because her Go-Jek driver drove through one.

For these few cars though, it was a chance to test their willpower of sorts.

Free-of-charge

Here is the video in question.

Singaporean being singaporean. Monkey see monkey do pic.twitter.com/21meb6CTXW — Valentines (@IanZackry) March 22, 2019

At the end a voice can be heard saying, “Go Singaporeans, FOC, free of charge.”

Advertisement

It is, of course, not sure if the uploader is the person in the car, but there are a few points that are important to take note.

They are not standing still.

The cars weren’t really stopping, just moving real slow.

But they found their need for speed once the ERP turned off.

Advertisement

Here’s a video of an even more egregious example back in 2014.

Jialat.

Advertisement

Image from Twitter