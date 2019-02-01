fbpx

Back
﻿

2 elderly S’poreans in their 60s arrested in Woodlands for 3.75kg of heroin & other drugs

CNB also discovered other drugs in the unit.

Tanya Ong | March 8, 07:00 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

As part of their latest island-wide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) recently arrested two elderly Singaporeans, who were found in possession of more than 3kg of heroin, for drug-related offences.

3.75kg of heroin found in Woodlands flat

According to a press release dated Friday, March 8, CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old man and 62-year-old woman in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 62.

This preceded a raid they conducted on the man’s rented unit on Feb. 27.

They found 3.75kg of heroin, 89g of Ice, 54 Ecstasy pills, two Erimin-5 pills and 36 bottles of methadone in the unit.

Apart from drugs, CNB also discovered drug-smoking utensils, digital weighing scales and empty plastic sachets in the unit.

Officers also seized cash amounting to some S$16,840 from the man when they arrested him.

Photo via CNB press release.

3.75kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 1,786 abusers for one week.

Other than the 61-year-old man and the 62-year-old woman, a 45-year-old female suspect who was in the flat at the time of the raid was also arrested.

Investigations into the drug activities of all three arrested persons are ongoing.

Top composite image via Google street view & CNB press release

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Swedish metal band Soilwork to perform in S'pore on Oct. 29 as planned: Organiser

Not all metal bands are the same, hello?

March 8, 06:37 pm

S'pore experiences reds & yellows of 'autumn' as trees come into full bloom

Don't need to visit Western countries to experience fall.

March 8, 06:34 pm

Commenters attack Joanne Peh on Instagram after accusing her of cyberbullying child actors

Irony.

March 8, 06:18 pm

Everything a S'porean parent needs to know about the HPV vaccine & why it's now free for girls

The vaccine is most effective before girls have their first sexual exposure.

March 8, 05:17 pm

Creative Japanese dad designs adorable T-shirt to trick son into giving him massage

Fun times.

March 8, 05:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close