2 elderly S’poreans in their 60s arrested in Woodlands for 3.75kg of heroin & other drugs

As part of their latest island-wide operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) recently arrested two elderly Singaporeans, who were found in possession of more than 3kg of heroin, for drug-related offences.

Advertisement

3.75kg of heroin found in Woodlands flat

According to a press release dated Friday, March 8, CNB officers arrested a 61-year-old man and 62-year-old woman in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 62.

This preceded a raid they conducted on the man’s rented unit on Feb. 27.

They found 3.75kg of heroin, 89g of Ice, 54 Ecstasy pills, two Erimin-5 pills and 36 bottles of methadone in the unit.

Apart from drugs, CNB also discovered drug-smoking utensils, digital weighing scales and empty plastic sachets in the unit.

Officers also seized cash amounting to some S$16,840 from the man when they arrested him.

3.75kg of heroin is enough to feed the addiction of 1,786 abusers for one week.

Other than the 61-year-old man and the 62-year-old woman, a 45-year-old female suspect who was in the flat at the time of the raid was also arrested.

Investigations into the drug activities of all three arrested persons are ongoing.

Advertisement

Top composite image via Google street view & CNB press release