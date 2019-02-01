fbpx

Crowdfunding started for egg-smashing teen hailed as new national hero by Australians

How many eggs can he buy with S$25,000?

Andrew Koay | March 17, 03:26 pm

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the teenage prankster and Australian national hero Will Connelly, a.k.a. Eggboy.

This was after a video of the 17-year-old boy smacking an egg onto the back of right-wing Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head went viral on social media.

17-year-old teenager smashes egg on Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head

Police are conducting investigations into the egging incident.

Legal fees and more eggs

As of Sunday, March 17, 2:30pm, the crowdfunding campaign dedicated to “our hero Eggboi” had raised A$26,761 (S$25,635.57).

The campaign page said the money raised was for Connelly’s legal fees and also for him to buy more eggs.

However, Connelly has since indicated that he would be sending the majority of the money to the victims of Christchurch terrorist attack.

Anning had come under widespread criticism for a statement he released blaming Muslim immigration for the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

A petition has also been started calling for Anning’s removal from parliament. It currently boasts almost 900,000 signatures.

Almost 900,000 signatures on petition calling for removal of Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning

Hailed as a hero

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, despite the police labelling the egging incident an assault, Connelly has been hailed as a hero worldwide.

Connelly also released a video on social media reflecting on the incident.

He said: “Don’t egg politicians, you’ll get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way. F**k.”

He then partook in a facepalm.

Top image screenshot of GoFundMe

