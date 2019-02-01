Crowdfunding started for egg-smashing teen hailed as new national hero by Australians

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the teenage prankster and Australian national hero Will Connelly, a.k.a. Eggboy.

This was after a video of the 17-year-old boy smacking an egg onto the back of right-wing Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head went viral on social media.

Police are conducting investigations into the egging incident.

Legal fees and more eggs

As of Sunday, March 17, 2:30pm, the crowdfunding campaign dedicated to “our hero Eggboi” had raised A$26,761 (S$25,635.57).

The campaign page said the money raised was for Connelly’s legal fees and also for him to buy more eggs.

However, Connelly has since indicated that he would be sending the majority of the money to the victims of Christchurch terrorist attack.

Anning had come under widespread criticism for a statement he released blaming Muslim immigration for the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

A petition has also been started calling for Anning’s removal from parliament. It currently boasts almost 900,000 signatures.

Hailed as a hero

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, despite the police labelling the egging incident an assault, Connelly has been hailed as a hero worldwide.

Australia has a new fearless hero, EggBoy.

He destroys fascist politicians just cracking eggs#eggboy #EggBoyHero #EggBoyForPM pic.twitter.com/9SfndHzDsI — Bruce Bitmunsch (@BrausHunter) March 17, 2019

Yesterday, Australia got the villain it created. Today, it got the hero it deserved.

Eggcellent #eggboy#WillConnolly pic.twitter.com/Sx6dW86fgN — Ammara Siddique (@amara_siddique) March 16, 2019

Connelly also released a video on social media reflecting on the incident.

Our young hero has spoken “don’t egg a politician, you’ll tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way. Fuck” 😂 we Stan #Eggboy Will Connolly, nonetheless 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/nAUDuKSMP0 — ☀️ (@chuseeme) March 16, 2019

He said: “Don’t egg politicians, you’ll get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way. F**k.”

He then partook in a facepalm.

Top image screenshot of GoFundMe