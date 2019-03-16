fbpx

Pictures of dead otters hung up on display in M’sia go viral, angering netizens

:(

Fasiha Nazren | March 5, 06:47 pm

To some people, otters are cute, lovable creatures.

To others, however, they can be a menace.

Photos of hung otter goes viral

Several photos of two dead otters hung up at different locations, as if on display, have gone viral in Malaysia.

The photos were shared on Twitter on March 1 and garnered over 6,000 retweets.

Warning, the following photos are of a graphic nature.

Viewer discretion is advised.

If you are sensitive to images of dead animals, please take heed.

Here are the photos:

Translation:

The mentality of a portion of the community. Otters may be pests to fish breeders, but is it really necessary to kill them like this? Not only did they kill the animal, they even left it hanging as if the animal is so cruel.

However, it was not confirmed if it was a fish breeder that actually killed and hung up the otters.

Flies swarm carcasses

In a follow-up tweet, the netizen claimed that the gruesome scenes were taken in Penang, Malaysia.

And it seems like the carcasses may have been left there for quite some time as a large swarm of flies can be seen on the otters.

Screen shot from @999Malaysia.

Translation of post:

The carcasses were also left like that, encouraging the flies to breed in the area.

Location: Simpang Ampat, Pulau Pinang.

Via Shuhailla Naufalyn

Apart from Twitter, the photos also made their rounds on Facebook.

Angered

As the photos went viral, Malaysian netizens also expressed their anger:

“My favourite animals… Such terrible behaviour. Otters helped me a lot back when I used to go fishing. I couldn’t get any fish, so the otters would dive and get some fish for me. It’s better to trap them and take care of them, rather than trapping them until they die.”

“I hope this business does not prosper. Your livelihood depends on how you treated the otter.”

“You’re searching for food, it is also searching for food to eat. What kind of behaviour is this?”

“The fish breeder may have hung the otter to scare the other otters. But it is still a wrong move.”

Penalty for animal cruelty

According to Malaysia’s Animals Act, any person who is found guilty of animal cruelty shall be liable to a fine of RM200 or to an imprisonment term of six months, or both.

Top image from @999Malaysia on Twitter

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

