Cyclist & couple in Audi tussle after alleged traffic collision, police investigating

The cyclist's phone was grabbed a couple of times.

Sulaiman Daud | March 1, 07:40 pm

A tussle between a couple in an Audi car and a cyclist was caught on camera and uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Thursday, Feb. 28.

According to an account provided by the cyclist, the cyclist was riding along Pasir Ris Drive 3, and intended to overtake another cyclist.

Collided with an Audi

According to the cyclist, the Audi in front of him allegedly jammed the brakes. Unable to slow down in time, the cyclist claimed he hit the back of the car with his hand.

Although the cyclist claimed that he didn’t cause any damage to the car, the couple got out to confront him.

Cyclist denied trying to run away

It is at this point that the video begins.

In it, the couple accused the cyclist of not stopping after the incident, and said they would share the video they recorded with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and on social media.

The man from the Audi is heard saying, “My car camera shoot you okay. You bang on my car you still run away.”

The cyclist is heard rebutting the couple, “I never run!”

“If we never stop you you would have never stopped,” the woman then chimes in.

The cyclist explained that the traffic light was green, and if he had stopped, he would have been hit by the car behind him.

Gif adapted from SG Road Vigilante’s FB video.

Scratch or paint touch-up?

“You don’t need to talk so much. You are already in the wrong for not stopping your bicycle,” said the woman as she continued filming.

The trio then argued about the damage the cyclist allegedly caused to the Audi. The video zoomed in to the back of the car, and the cyclist said:

“Sorry, there’s no scratch ah? Guys look, there is no scratch, no scratch.”

The woman thumped the car herself, and said, “Look here, scratch ok!”

To which the cyclist replied, “Not at all. This is a paint touch up! I do body-work leh!”

The couple disagreed with this assessment.

Gif adapted from SG Road Vigilante’s FB video.

Call the police

The woman then asked the cyclist for his identification card and grabbed at the cyclist’s phone, blocking its camera.

The woman was heard demanding to have the cyclist’s IC while the two of them tussle. Meanwhile, the man repeatedly challenged the cyclist to a fight.

The cyclist then shouted, “Attack! Attack! Ah come!”

The agitated woman shouted, “You are the one who attack us first ok!” as she lunged for the phone a few more times. At that moment, a passer-by stepped in and said, “You cannot do this. Because the moment you fight him, you are in the wrong.”

The couple then decided to call the police, to which the cyclist agreed, saying, “This is Singapore, the law protects the weak.”

The man asked the cyclist to “stop shooting” in a raised voice, and the phone is grabbed again before the video ends.

Gif adapted from SG Road Vigilante’s FB video.

Police are investigating

According to the Straits Times on March 1, the incident involved a couple in their 60s and a teenage cyclist.

The police have classified the incident as a case of voluntarily causing hurt.

The trio are currently assisting the police in their investigations.

Guess we’ll find out what really happened once they’re done.

Top image adapted from SG Road Vigilante’s FB video.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

