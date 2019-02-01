Creamier in Toa Payoh closing down on June 30, 2019

Homely heartland neighbourhood ice cream parlour Creamier is closing down in Toa Payoh.

Facebook announcement

A Facebook post by the shop on March 19, 2019 announced its impending closure at Block 128 Toa Payoh Lorong 1:

No reason was cited, except that it could be a landlady decision:

Its last day will be on June 30, 2019.

More than eight years

The post said the shop started business on Nov. 19, 2011: “We opened this tiny ice cream café in 2011 with a vision of creating a cosy space to enjoy moments of happiness.”

The shop also thanked the landlady and market neighbours: “Our gratitude goes to our landlady, who has given us this opportunity to fulfil a dream to spread happiness through ice creams, to our market neighbours who have shared their fresh produce with us, and to everyone who has passed through our tiny doorway over the last 88 months.”

The shop also said it is open to leads recommending another vacant place to lease within Toa Payoh.

Packed regularly

Its business, according to regular customers, has been good.

The place is frequently packed, mostly in the evenings and especially so on weekends.

Comments in response to the post has been funereal.

Farewell flavour

Creamier also said as a farewell gift it will be creating a special flavour to commemorate the shop.

Creamier still has two outlets at Gillman Barracks and Tiong Bahru.