Couple does Chinese ‘My Fair Princess’ period drama-themed wedding in Woodlands, S’pore

On March 3, 2019, a couple in Woodlands got married.

But it isn’t every day that you get to see a wedding like this.

Straight out of a period drama

According to photos shared with Mothership by Isaac Lim, one of the groomsmen for the wedding, the couple had a wedding that looked like it was straight out of a period drama.

The wedding took place at Woodlands Ring Road, and featured the couple, as well as the bridesmaids and groomsmen, decked out in traditional Chinese costumes.

“It was very hot,” Lim said.

Lim also shared that the costumes and sedan chair were purchased from Taobao, and the bride was seated on the sedan chair.

Here’s a video of them with the sedan chair:

Fans of My Fair Princess

Responding to Mothership‘s queries, Lim said that the reason for the themed wedding was because the groom’s father wanted the couple to have a traditional Chinese wedding.

And as a cousin of the groom, Lim also added that his family is a fan of My Fair Princess (还珠格格), having watched it at their grandparents’ house when they were younger.

Nice.

Top photo composite image, photos courtesy of Isaac Lim.