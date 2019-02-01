3 S’poreans arrested at cosplay event in M’sia

A fun and exciting weekend for some cosplayers from Singapore spiralled into a huge mess in Malaysia.

What happened

Cosplay Fiesta 4 was a cosplay event held at Sunway Putra Hotel on March 23 and 24.

Several international guests were invited to the event.

The event had booths selling fan-made merchandise, photo prints of cosplayers, along with song and dance performances.

It all came to a halt when the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia (JIM) or the Immigration Department of Malaysia conducted a raid on the first day of the event, on March 23.

3 Singaporeans among those arrested

According to an official Facebook post by JIM, a total of 52 participants were checked.

Altogether, one event organiser and 11 foreigners were arrested.

The 11 foreigners detained consisted of five Japanese, three Singaporeans, two from Thailand and one from Hong Kong.

The three Singaporeans are believed to be part of the girl group Tokimeki Jump, which was scheduled to perform at the event.

The reason for the arrests was that several performers had entered Malaysia with social visit passes, and the event organiser had not sought permission nor approval from Malaysia’s Central Agency for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) for the event.

Foreign performers and artistes who wish to perform in Malaysia should receive a professional visit pass.

Professional visit passes are only given after applications forwarded to PUSPAL have been approved.

After the arrests, the second day of the event was cancelled.

Organiser: taking responsibility for what had happened

The person at the centre of the storm is organiser Ahmad Syafiq Nizar Ahmad Radzi, a 27-year-old Malaysian.

He was one of the 12 people detained, but was released on March 24.

Speaking to The New Paper, he mentioned that only Malaysian performers were paid, and cosplayers paid for their own expenses.

He did not answer queries regarding seeking permission from PUSPAL before the event.

Syafiq also mentioned to the newspaper that he was “taking responsibility for what had happened”, and claimed that he has already informed the respective embassies and parents of those arrested.

He has also reportedly hired a lawyer for 10 out of the 11 detainees who did not have their own legal representation.

Syafiq hopes to refund at least half the money paid by sponsors and related parties by the end of April and is still in the midst of figuring out how to refund tickets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore is aware of the situation, and the Singapore High Commission in Malaysia is rendering consular assistance to the affected Singaporeans.

The community reacts

Obviously, with news of the cancellation, came the demand for refunds, with booth owners panicking about the items that they had brought to the event venue to sell.

Members of the cosplay community are also cynical with Syafiq’s official responses.

As word of the event’s sudden cancellation and subsequent news of the arrests spread, several claims, complaints and allegations have since surfaced against Syafiq.

The anger is palpable.

This includes claims that Syafiq himself didn’t call to arrange for help or get legal help for the detainees, but had claimed credit from retired entrepreneur Soloman Wiseman Looi, who has apparently stepped in to help in the matter.

Help arrives

Looi had on March 27 posted via Syafiq’s Facebook page, announcing that the organiser would not comment further on the case while it was ongoing, and asked for those concerned to wait for the official press release once the matter was settled.

Looi also assured that the event organiser has been giving his full cooperation to the legal team and that they are working towards the common goal of freeing the detained performers and cosplayers as soon as possible.

While he is not a household name, it is understood that Looi is well-respected in the scene, having helped to organise several well-received events, including the hugely popular Comic Fiesta convention.

A bad reputation

To add fuel to the fire, a post by Joshua Zen, owner of the website Zen the Geek, detailed some of the previous allegations against Syafiq, including claims of embezzlement of funds and even the exploitation of his volunteers, which has gained some traction.

The post also implored others to not be “delusional” and blamed Syafiq for having ruined international cosplay for Malaysia.

Here’s hoping that the Singaporeans involved will be making their way home soon.

Top image via Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia WP Kuala Lumpur’s Facebook page