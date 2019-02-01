Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA via Twitter

The world of Mixed Martial Arts was rocked on March 26 by a short announcement from Conor “Notorious” McGregor.

The Irishman tweeted:

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

Not here to take part

McGregor is one of the most successful fighters in the world today, with a record of 21 wins, four losses and no draws.

But he is also well-known for his flamboyance and showmanship, trash talking his opponents both in and out of the ring.

His love of theatricality has seen McGregor accepting bouts against non-conventional opponents.

In 2017, McGregor took on champion boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in a professional boxing match that was billed as the biggest combat sport fight ever.

Here to take over

However, this is not the first time that McGregor has announced his “retirement” on Twitter.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

Back in 2016, he tweeted that he wanted to “retire young”.

But McGregor is in a better financial position today to walk away from the octagon, due to the success of his brand of whiskey, Proper 12.

Still, if he does want a new career, he could always become a professional wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment.

His fellow MMA star, Ronda Rousey, was recently announced as one of the competitors in the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania, the company’s flagship show.

One of the other wrestlers involved in that match?

Becky Lynch, who previously responded to his 2016 tweet with the hashtag #ComeJoinMeBro.

Top image from Conor McGregor’s Twitter page.