3 new drugs to be added to Misuse of Drugs Act from March 25, 2019

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) will be adding one New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) and two NPS metabolites to the list of Class A controlled drugs, under the First Schedule of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

This will take effect from March 25, 2019.

New Psychoactive Substances

The drugs listed are:

Methyl 2-[1-(4-fluorobutyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamido]-3,3-dimethylbutanoate

2-[1-(4-Fluorobutyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamido]-3,3-dimethylbutanoic acid

Methyl 2-[1-(4-hydroxybutyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamido]-3,3-dimethylbutanoate

NPS are substances which have the same effects as Ecstasy, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, or Cannabis.

These substances are known to cause paranoia, seizures, and hallucinations in abusers.

Drug offence

As Class A controlled drugs, the trafficking, manufacturing, import, export, possession or consumption of these substances will constitute an offence under the MDA.

Traffickers of Class A controlled drugs will face a minimum of five years’ imprisonment, and five strokes of cane.

They will also be liable for enhanced penalties if they re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable persons.

NPS abusers will be subjected to supervision by CNB, committed to a drug rehabilitation centre, or charged in court.

