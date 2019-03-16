fbpx

Fake “civil engineer” in S’pore who changed 38 jobs in 4 years using fake qualifications raises questions

Did no one check?

Sulaiman Daud | March 7, 12:13 pm

Here’s Singapore’s very own Catch Me If You Can.

A Singaporean man was found guilty of forging documents, including tertiary academic qualifications, which he used to secure high-paying jobs as a civil engineer.

He was eventually fined S$1,600 and sentenced to two years and 11 months in jail.

Forged certificates

According to The Straits Times on March 5, Chin Ming Lik, 49, did sit for his PSLE examinations.

But that was his highest qualification that he legitimately achieved.

Over the years, Chin forged different academic qualifications, including:

  • GCE A-level certificate
  • Singapore Polytechnic certificate
  • National University of Singapore First Class in Civil Engineering degree scroll
  • Building Construction Supervisors Safety Course Certificate, supposedly from the Ministry of Manpower

Secured high-paying jobs with false certificates

Chin used these qualifications to secure as many as 38 engineering jobs from 2013 to 2017, working at each job for a short period so as to avoid suspicion.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said: “He had heard that project managers in civil engineering drew good salaries and decided to forge the relevant certifications in order to obtain jobs in the field.”

Chin falsely claimed in his resume that he had 16 years of experience and previously worked for other construction companies in Singapore.

He applied for a job as a project manager with CHL Construction in 2016, using forged documents.

He got the job but turned it down as he felt that the S$7,500 monthly salary was too low.

He had routinely secured jobs that offered around S$9,000 per month.

Committed other offences

Chin’s misdeeds were revealed when NUS’ Registrar Office received an NUS degree scroll with Chin’s name for verification in December 2016.

However, his name did not match the university’s records, so an assistant manager lodged a police report.

When the police searched Chin’s house, they found copies of the A-level and Singapore Polytechnic certificates.

Chin held on to copies of both that belonged to other people from his previous jobs.

He made photocopies, placed slips of paper with his own details in the respective fields, and then made another photocopy to forge the documents.

In court, Chin’s other criminal offences were listed, including committing shop theft while on bail for his forgery offences and not possessing a valid driving license while driving.

He was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on April 23, 2017, as he was placed on a police stop list to assist with investigations. At that time, he held only a provisional driving licence, as he had been disqualified from driving since 1992.

He also made a false claim on his statutory declaration that he had misplaced his original certificates while moving house, when in fact he never earned them in the first place.

How did no one check?

The case raises a few questions, first of which has to be about the screening process during the interviews Chin applied for.

How did no one check up on his academic qualifications?

After all, Chin’s mischief only came to light after the NUS Registrar Office was asked to verify his records in 2016.

Either no one bothered to check his qualifications before then, or they were indeed sent for checks but somehow didn’t ring any alarm bells.

Screen shot from Straits Times’ Facebook page.

Chin’s work experience

The second question is: How did Chin get away with doing a job he had no qualifications for?

It’s not specified if Chin had any actual engineering experience, but perhaps he learned enough on the job as he went along.

If so, he managed to reach the point where he could turn up his nose at a job worth S$7,500 a month because it was not worthy of his skills.

Screen shot from Straits Times’ Facebook page.

Chin’s projects

Finally, what happens to the projects that Chin worked on?

After all, if you offer a contract to someone to do a job, and it turns out they were never qualified to do it in the first place, you might wonder about the integrity of those projects.

Would this mean more checks have to be performed? Would further legal action be necessary?

It goes to show that forging documents and making false claims to get a job isn’t a victimless crime.

At the end of the day, customers and clients deserve to know what they’re paying for.

Screen shot from Straits Times’ Facebook page.

Top image from Straits Times, NUS and Singapore Poly’s Facebook pages.

