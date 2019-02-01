Over 2,000 cartons of duty unpaid cigarettes worth S344,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Smokers in Singapore hoping to buy duty-unpaid cigarettes, bad news.

On Monday, March 18, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint seized 2,016 cartons of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Marked as mineral water

The cigarettes were hidden in a consignment marked as “mineral water”.

However, ICA officers became suspicious about the contents as they noticed “anomalies” in scanned images of the consignment.

Malaysian driver and lorry

The illegal cigarettes had arrived at the checkpoint on a Malaysian registered lorry.

A 45-year-old male Malaysian driver was referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

As the lorry was used to commit the offence, it is also liable to be forfeited.

The total value of the duty on the cigarettes would have been S$344,332.80.

ICA also noted their concern that this method of concealment could be used by “by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore”.

This latest checkpoint seizure comes after another bust on March 11, when ICA officers confiscated 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes after checks on a 40-footer container at a warehouse in Tuas Ave 3.

The cigarettes were concealed in claw-game machines.

Top image via ICA Facebook