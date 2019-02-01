S’pore woman’s poignant post on ‘appreciating’ Christchurch terrorist goes viral worldwide

There’s been a lot to process since the devastating shooting in New Zealand on March 15, 2019 that killed 49 people.

There have been many who condemned the terrorist, as well as a few who seemed to pushed the blame on to anyone but the shooter, and one very defiant egg-throwing teen.

It is rare in this clutter that a Facebook post captures the spirit and resilience of a community in mourning, but also, a community undeterred.

Singapore woman’s post

A woman in Singapore, Li Jinghan, shared this post on Facebook regarding the Christchurch shooting:

She started off sharing some aspects of the tragedy she claimed to “appreciate”.

“Appreciate that you made the effort to find out the timing of our noon prayer. Appreciate that you learnt more about our religion to know that Fridays are the days the men go to the Mosques for their congregational prayers.”

Did more than shooter planned

However, it was made infinitely clear that she thinks the shooter did not really think this through.

“Perhaps you didn’t know that what you did made them Martyrs. And how you have single-handedly raised the statuses of our brothers and sisters in the eyes of their beloved Creator with your actions. And how, through your actions, they will be raised as the most righteous and pious of Muslims. Perhaps you didn’t know that doing what you did, at the time and place you chose, it actually meant that the last words that escaped their lips were probably words of remembrance and praise of Allah. Which is a noble end many Muslims could only dream of. And perhaps you didn’t know, but what you did would almost guarantee them paradise.”

Goals not achieved

That is, in essence, the crux of the response, in large part, due to the shooter’s act of terror.

Basically, he had done this terrible thing, but he will not achieve his terrible goals.

“Appreciate that you showed the world how Muslims welcome, with open arms, even people like yourself into our Mosques, which is our second home. Appreciate you for showing that our mosques have no locks or gates, and are unguarded because everyone and anyone is welcome to be with us.”

That in trying to show the world that the people he shot were people to be feared, showed them to be worthy of the highest admiration instead.

“Appreciate you for allowing the world to see the powerful image of a man you injured, lying on back on the stretcher with his index finger raised high, as a declaration of his faith and complete trust in Allah.”

More will go to mosques

Because it has been the beauty of the religion that has been consistently highlighted since the tragic shooting.

“In the coming weeks, more people will turn up in the Mosques, a place you hate so much, fortified by the strength in their faith, and inspired by their fallen brothers and sisters. In the coming weeks, more non Muslims will turn up at the gates of mosques with fresh flowers and beautifully handwritten notes. They may not have known where the mosques in their area was. But now, they do. All because of you. You may have achieved your aim of intended destruction, but I guess you failed to incite hatred, fear and despair in all of us.”

Terrorist not successful

And despite the tragedy that has taken place, whatever other white supremacy-inspired motives that the terrorist appeared to harbour, he seems to have failed.

“And while I understand that it may have been your objective, I hate to say that after all of that elaborate planning, and the perverse and wretched efforts on your part, you still failed to drive a divide among the the Muslims and non-Muslims in the world. For that, I can’t say that I’m sorry.”

Reactions

The incredibly eloquent post has made its way worldwide, garnering over 42,000 shares in a little over a day, with many people of different races and religions, in all parts of the world, chiming in with their own show of support.

What a sight.

