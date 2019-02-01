One-day only: More than 150 cafes & restaurants in S’pore at 40-66% off on March 28, 2019

If you need to eat, then you should probably read this article.

If you have not heard of Chope, it is a popular dining platform in Singapore, where you can make reservations for over 1500 restaurants. ChopeDeals, the e-commerce arm of Chope, will be launching a one-day only Foodie Paradise Sale, on March 28, at 12am.

What can you get?

Over 180 ridiculous deals, going for as low as S$1.

Before you start camping out for the fight of your life, here are some deals you might want to keep a lookout for during the flash sale.

Set Meals/Signature Items:

Udders

Udders has become quite the go-to spot for those looking for a nice dessert place to hang out, while still taking in copious amounts of ice-cream, with this deal you can meander around twice as long.

On March 23: 1-for-1 Classic Double Scoop @ S$6.80 (U.P S$13.60)

Get deal at 50% off here. >

Ministry of Burgers

Ministry of Burgers is an eatery that specialises in sumptuous Ramly-style burgers and other similarly filling meals.

On March 23: 1-for-1 Double Patty Ramly Burgers (Beef/Chicken/Fish) at S$5.90 (U.P. S$11.80)

Get deal at 50% off here.

Hans Im Glück Burgergrill

A burger joint thats serves gourmet burgers with a distinctively German flavour. Enjoy safe, classic, cheeseburgers, or go crazy with the brie and pesto burger (The Traumer).

On March 23: Burger Set, with a choice of any burger and cocktails or a German draft beer for S$20 (U.P. S$37.67)

Get deal at 47% off here.

Sumo Bar Happy

Sumo Bar Happy is a modern ramen bar and izakaya in the Bras Basah arts district. They specialise in one-cup sake and tonkotsu ramen with beef toppings.

On March 23: Spicy Beef xo Mala Mazamen with choice of Shiraz or Sauvignon Blanc for S$20 (U.P. S$36.49)

Get deal at 45% off here.

BonChon

Serving incredibly hyped Korean chicken and other Korean comfort foods, BonChon, which means “my hometown” in Korean, combines traditional cuisine with a healthier twist.

On March 23: 6 piece chicken with a choice of soy garlic, spicy sauce or half and half, and choice of one soft drink, at S$5.30 (U.P. S$10.48).

Get deal at 49% off here.

Here are some other interesting voucher deals you can snap up as well.

Marche Movenpick (Raffles City, 313 Somerset, Suntec City, JEM)

$35 for $50 cash vouchers (30% off!)

Clinton Street Baking Company

$50 for $100 cash vouchers (50% off!)

Duckland

$35 for $50 cash vouchers (30% off!)

California Pizza Kitchen

$32.50 for $50 cash vouchers (35% off!)

When to whack?

One-day only on March 28, 2019, starting at midnight

Protip: From March 21 to 27, spin and win discount codes (valued from $2 to $80) here. These discount codes can be used to offset yourvoucher purchases till March 28, so you can get discounts on top of discounts!

This sponsored post by Chope makes this writer think of supper while having brunch.