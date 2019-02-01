S’pore Chinatown busker, who sang backup for Andy Lau & Kit Chan, passes away suddenly

Tong Yek Xuan a.k.a Tang Yuxuan has passed away suddenly in the early morning of March 10.

She was 48.

Advertisement

The late Tang might not have been a household name for most Singaporeans, but she should have been: Tang had written songs for many notable artistes, such as Andy Lau, Valen Hsu Ru Yun and Joi Chua.

She had also been a backup singer for Lau, Kit Chan and Stephanie Sun as well.

Since 2016, she has been busking with her band, The ETC (闲杂人等) with two other members, Tristan Ong and Joey Wee.

The trio frequented places like Chinatown, Kovan, Hougang and Ang Mo Kio, singing classic hits in Mandarin, Cantonese and English.

A well-loved vocal instructor, her passing comes as a huge blow to friends and contacts who knew her, with some having barely spoken to her just a day ago or so.

Advertisement

PM Lee conveys his condolences

Two days prior to her passing, the band performed at dinner Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended.

PM Lee, upon learning of her death, conveyed his shock and sadness via a Facebook post.

In his post, he described Tang as a talented singer and accomplished songwriter, and with her passing, Singapore “has lost a musical talent”.

Advertisement

While her medical condition meant that she couldn’t stand for long periods, the late Tang was passionate about music and busking with her band.

It was tough, but they recently made some headway when a video featuring the trio’s performance in Chinatown was uploaded on to Facebook.

It gained traction online, introducing the band to more Singaporeans.

For those who wish to convey their last goodbyes to Tang, a memorial service for her will be held from March 10 to 14 from 6pm onwards at Blk 105 Aljunied Crescent.

The cortege leaves for Mandai Crematorium at 11am on March 14.

Rest in peace, Tang. Your music stays in our hearts.

Top photo from Singapore Peasant and Alex Yam’s photo via Lee Hsien Loong’s Facebook post