China’s state-owned Global Times media said Christchurch shooting exposes Western political system weakness

New Zealand experienced its worst terror attack in history on Friday, March 15, 2019, inflicted by a 28-year-old Australian suspected terrorist and white supremacist, who shot worshipers at two different mosques, killing 50 people and wounding more than 40 others.

What is going on in China?

A few days after the March 15 Christchurch attacks in New Zealand, videos of the footage shot by the gunman were still circulating on Chinese social media.

According to ABC, a search for the hashtag #NewZealandshootings on Weibo, China’s most popular social media platform, returned several results of the video on Sunday, March 17.

The video was also actively shared on one of China’s largest online forums, Baidu Tieba.

The video was eventually censored on these platforms.

New Zealand halted shooting video spread

On the other hand, New Zealand authorities had put in efforts to stop the spread of the footage, with its Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying responsibility for circulation of the gunman’s footage sat with Facebook.

Facebook said it had removed 1.5 million videos from its platforms within the first 24 hours of the shootings.

Delay in censoring videos linked to recent tensions with New Zealand?

Chinese political commentator Pokong Chen told ABC that the delay in censoring the videos was uncharacteristic of China, where state-owned media had systems to censor violent content.

For instance, Chinese social media platforms filter content using certain keywords that are associated with sensitive content or information that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) does not want disseminated among the Chinese masses.

Such content are usually censored before it is even published.

Chen said the delay in censoring the videos might be linked to recent tensions between China and New Zealand.

This was after New Zealand had banned Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies from its 5G networks.

China is safer than overseas

State-run tabloid Global Times (GT) published an editorial on Sunday, March 17, titled “Mass shooting exposes Western flaws“.

The piece reads:

“Immigrants, especially Muslims, cannot integrate into Western society. How to solve this problem? The Western political system discourages overall planning and long-term solutions. Poor political and social governance is common.”

Subsequently, GT published another editorial that claimed some Chinese are increasingly concerned about visiting New Zealand after the mass shootings.

Things are better in China narrative

Graeme Smith, a research fellow at the Australian National University, told ABC that one of the purposes that Chinese authorities seek to achieve is to reinforce the perception that things are way better at home than overseas.

And “showing images of chaos overseas, even graphically violent ones”, serves this purpose.

Titus Chen, an associate professor at the National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan also said the attacks served as a great opportunity for the Chinese party to remind the Chinese people how much safer China is, even when compared to a peaceful country like New Zealand.

An affirmation of China’s Xinjiang policies?

Haiqing Yu, an associate professor at RMIT University, said that extremism in the West could serve to highlight the “failure of the West in its policies towards immigration and Islamic (and anti-Islamic) extremism”.

At the same time, it can showcase the success of China’s policies when it comes to curbing terrorism, in particular its “heavy-handed approach to security and social control”.

China has defended its “re-education” camps in Xinjiang in the face of growing international condemnation from human rights activists, saying they are necessary to “educate and transform” people influenced by extremism.

Many Chinese commenters online support such detention camps too.

Gunman praised Communist China

The shooter said in his 74-page manifesto that China is “the nation with the closest political and social values” to his own, and that he admired “non-diverse” nations.

The manifesto, which is often contradictory, stirred discussion in the Chinese online space.

According to Whats on Weibo, many netizens blamed foreign media for its skewed portrayal of Chinese policies on Muslims in Xinjiang, which led to “Western people” like the gunman believing the version of China that it portrays, instead of seeing the “real China”.

Many netizens also expressed anti-Muslim sentiments, with some even making fun of the victims by saying the medical supplies are non-halal and the healthcare personnel are not Muslims.

However, there are still some netizens who criticised those who made such remarks.

I can’t sleep after watching 17 minutes of the footage. I went onto Weibo, and saw that there are actually so many people who are rooting for the terrorist, simply because the victims are Muslim. I’m truly despondent. Where did the conscience of these countrymen go?

Mass shooting clips shown by Erdogan at rallies

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had been using clips of the video to denounce anti-Muslim sentiments during campaign rallies in order to drum up support for his Islamist-oriented AK Party in the March 31 local elections, reported Reuters.

According to ABC, the clips were aired live on Turkish television, and shown to thousands of people who attended the rallies.

Although the video was blurred, sounds of automatic gunfire still remained.

Erdogan said the attacks in Christchurch were part of a wider attack on Turkey and are evident of a global anti-Muslim sentiment.

He even criticised New Zealand and Australia for sending troops to Turkey during the Gallipoli campaign in World War I, and claimed their motive was driven by an anti-Islam agenda.

He also said Turkey would make the suspected gunman pay if New Zealand did not.

His comments did not go down well with Ardern, who said New Zealand’s deputy prime minister Winston Peters will personally confront the comments in Turkey and “set the record straight”.

Top image adapted via ABC News (Australia)/YouTube & Global Times