Changi Airport named best airport in the world. Again.

Jewel Changi Airport and its food paradise hasn’t officially opened its doors to the public yet, but Changi Airport has already been named the best airport in the world.

The Singapore airport racked up another victory in the 2019 World Airport Awards, held in London on March 27.

Millions of surveys conducted

These awards are based on 13.5 million airport survey questionnaires across over 100 nationalities of air travellers.

The surveys were conducted by UK research firm Skytrax.

The surveys are taken by passengers over a period of six months, focusing on their airport experience, from check-in to departure.

Changi beat out a crowded field of competitors, coming in ahead of notables like Haneda airport in Tokyo, Incheon airport in South Korea, and Hamad airport in Doha.

This is seventh consecutive victory for Changi Airport, and its tenth overall.

More in store

CEO of Changi Airport Group Lee Seow Hiang said they were fortunate to have a community of dedicated airport workers, and gave a shout out to the upcoming launch of Jewel Changi Airport.

The airport also won the World’s Best Airport Leisure Amenities, and naturally, the Best Airport in Asia.

And all this without Jewel Changi Airport up and running yet.

Top image via Shutterstock.