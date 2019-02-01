Cats allegedly left on HDB staircase landing & leashed to cage for weeks

Two cats were allegedly leashed to a cage that was left on a staircase landing of a Housing & Development Board (HDB) block for weeks.

Pictures of the cats were uploaded on March 16 by Facebook user Vann Anne, on the Lost and Found Pets Facebook page.

From the pictures, the leashes appear to be about a metre long each.

A litter box was placed inside the cage, while a pet bed was placed outside.

However, the cats seemed barely able to reach the bed.

Also, according to the post, neighbours living in the area said the owner will “come by to feed them”.

But it is unknown how often the owner comes by.

Netizens condemn the arrangement

Many netizens have expressed concern at the arrangement, saying cats should not be leashed at all, even if they have access to food and water.

Still, there were some who stood up for the owner, saying there must be a good reason as to why the cats were placed in this sort of arrangement.

Other netizens felt it was a particularly bad decision to leash the cats and simply leave them unattended, regardless of the reason.

Help on the way

In a reply left on the original post, Vann Anne said she had spoken to someone from local nonprofit organisation, the Cat Welfare Society.

She claimed they will talk to the neighbours and contact the cats’ owners.

Top image adapted via Lost and Found Pets – Dog Cat Lovers Singapore/FB