S’pore lady tries to buy stove off Carousell from extremely dehydrated seller, ends up trolling him

Stover the top.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 29, 10:56 am

Buying stuff from Carousell involves an item you wish to purchase and quite a bit of patience.

Here is a prime example of the two in motion.

Rohaishah Hamid wanted to buy a stove that took piped gas.

She went on to Carousell, where she saw a stove she thought could be a viable candidate.

She approached the seller, Jackie, on the availability of the stove.

Image from Facebook

And things were looking good.

Image from Rohaisha’s Facebook

But Jackie’s eye wandered over the profile pic.

Image from Rohaisha’s Facebook

From there on, it became a tug of war of sorts.

Between a lady who wanted a stove and a very thirsty man, who wanted to “tackle” the lady.

Image from Rohaisha’s Facebook

This conversation basically consisted of Jackie trying to get a selfie, and Rohaishah trying to politely steer it back to the stove.

Image from Rohaishah’s Facebook

Things started to take a more frustrating turn when the delivery of said stove appeared to be dependent on the Jackie’s procuring of the selfie.

Image from Rohaishah’s Facebook
Image from Rohaishah’s Facebook
Image from Rohaishah’s Facebook

But perhaps this is true love, maybe only a glimpse of her face could satiate the passionate fire brewing in his heart.

Turns out no, boobs also can.

Image from Rohaishah’s Facebook

Pragmatic man.

But here’s the surprising part, Rohaishah agreed to a picture.

Image from Rohaishah’s Facebook

Real sexy.

Twist.

Nice.

Also the stove got sold to someone else.

Good.

Images from Rohaishah’s Facebook

