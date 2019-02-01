fbpx

Mother uses cai png stall’s scissors to cut food for baby, demands compensation when baby hospitalised

Whose fault?

Jonathan Lim | March 28, 07:00 pm

Upsurge

Shin Min Daily News reported that a 34-year-old mother by the name of 芹澤源 (Qín Zé Yuán) is seeking compensation from an economical rice stall in a coffeeshop in Tampines Street 81.

Qin said that she was having her meal from the stall on Feb. 28.

She told SMDN that she had forgotten to bring a pair of scissors to cut up food from the stall for her one-year-old daughter.

She then asked the economical rice stall for a pair of scissors to cut up the meat and vegetables in order to feed her daughter.

Hospitalised

Qin said that three hours after the meal, her daughter started vomiting suddenly.

Qin brought her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital where doctors told her it was a viral infection with vomiting.

Her daughter was warded a total of seven days.

Qin told SMDN that she suspected it had to do with the scissors she borrowed.

She said that she and her daughter have both eaten at the stall before without incident, but it was the first time she borrowed scissors from them.

Compensation

Qin said she went back to the stall to ask the stall owner to pay for her daughter’s medical bills.

The owner refused to do so and instead gave Qin S$300.

Netizens not siding with Qin

Comments by netizens were largely not supportive of Qin, berating her instead:

Translation: No borrowing next time. Use your own mouth to pre-chew the food for your children. What luck (referring to the stall owner)! No good deed goes unpunished, pushing the blame on others!

Translation: Why did the stall owner give her S$300? Don’t they suspect this woman’s intentions? Giving her money is an admission that there was something wrong with the scissors, now she will not let them off. Must always be aware of people’s ill intentions.

Translation: You wanted to borrow from the stall owner! When something went wrong, you blame the stall owner, you should be ashamed!

Reported

Qin said she has reported the matter to the authorities.

It is not known if the scissors was used to cut raw food before it was handed to Qin or whether Qin had cleaned the scissors before using it.

Top image by Brian Kennish

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

