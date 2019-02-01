Stinky burning smell across S’pore could reduce in next 1 to 2 weeks due to showers: NEA

Weird scents, be gone.

The burning smell that people in Singapore have been experiencing lately is likely to subside in the coming weeks, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday, March 28.

NEA first revealed on Feb. 18 that it was receiving complaints about burning smells from Singapore residents.

Showers in the forecast

According to Channel NewsAsia, NEA said in a statement that the smell will subside in the “next one to two weeks”.

Why?

This is due to the inter-monsoon conditions setting in around early April.

It will bring showers over the surrounding region and “help reduce the occurrence of the burning smell”.

NEA also said the smell is caused by smoke produced from the hot spots in southern Johor over the past several weeks.

In Yishun and Punggol, the smell sometimes resembles urine.

Not to worry

At the moment, the 1-hr PM 2.5 readings range from 1 to 53µg/m3, which puts it in Band I — the normal range.

Members of the public can continue with normal activities, NEA said.

In the meantime, NEA will provide updates on “any significant changes to the air quality situation”.

Top image via Young Choo/Google Maps