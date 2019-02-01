fbpx

Back
﻿

Stinky burning smell across S’pore could reduce in next 1 to 2 weeks due to showers: NEA

Air quality is in the normal range now.

Kayla Wong | March 29, 02:43 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Weird scents, be gone.

The burning smell that people in Singapore have been experiencing lately is likely to subside in the coming weeks, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday, March 28.

NEA first revealed on Feb. 18 that it was receiving complaints about burning smells from Singapore residents.

Showers in the forecast

According to Channel NewsAsia, NEA said in a statement that the smell will subside in the “next one to two weeks”.

Why?

This is due to the inter-monsoon conditions setting in around early April.

It will bring showers over the surrounding region and “help reduce the occurrence of the burning smell”.

NEA also said the smell is caused by smoke produced from the hot spots in southern Johor over the past several weeks.

In Yishun and Punggol, the smell sometimes resembles urine.

Not to worry

At the moment, the 1-hr PM2.5 readings range from 1 to 53µg/m3, which puts it in Band I — the normal range.

Members of the public can continue with normal activities, NEA said.

In the meantime, NEA will provide updates on “any significant changes to the air quality situation”.

Top image via Young Choo/Google Maps

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Marine Parade cat carer disputes town council's allegations in moving 2 cats to Harbourfront

The Cat Welfare Society also pointed out that the relocation was done by a pest control company.

March 28, 11:46 pm

This S$7.99 GrabFood subscription gets you 30 free deliveries & S$15 off every month

If you use food delivery services like your life depends on it, you should get this subscription.

March 28, 07:45 pm

Mother uses cai png stall's scissors to cut food for baby, demands compensation when baby hospitalised

Whose fault?

March 28, 07:00 pm

Gudetama meet & greet, 5m-tall inflatable at Jurong Bird Park April 2019

Gudetama galore.

March 28, 06:50 pm

Impatient man at Bedok Reservoir ashamed after GrabFood personnel arrived in wheelchair from Tampines

Motivational.

March 28, 06:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close