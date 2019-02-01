fbpx

S’pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

Mandy How | March 9, 05:32 pm

Upsurge

In the early morning of March 9, 2019, a Singaporean mum named Gina Chua took to Facebook to appeal for the whereabouts of her missing sons and their grandmother.

S’porean mum looking for 2 missing sons with grandmother, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Thankfully, about 12 hours after her post and with the involvement of the police, her missing family members have been found.

Chua expresses her gratitude to everyone who has helped to share her post and even searched for the children.

In case you can’t see:

*LATEST UPDATE*

Hi all, the police have just located both the grandmother and my kids. Thankfully they are all safe and sound. A million thanks to each and everyone for helping out in all possible ways. Especially those who have gone the extra mile to share, and even went to different parts of sg to do a search for them. Really appreciate the effort, thoughts and keeping them in prayers 😭🙏🏻
I will be taking down this post and for many of the kind souls who have helped to share and post, appreciate if you all can remove on your side too.

Similarly, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have also confirmed that 68-year-old Tan Lee Hwa, 7-year-old Nathaniel Wong Yu En, and 5-year-old Nadolphus Wong Yu Zu have been found “safe and well”:

That is great news.

Top image via Gina Chua/Facebook 

 

